MDC invites the public to an Evening with Wildlife Feb. 20 in Edina

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to an Evening with Wildlife at the Knox County Highschool in Edina. Doors will open at 5:30p.m., and the main speaker, The Hunting Public, will begin at 7 p.m.

This free event will feature several conservation-related exhibits including interactive booths by the Northeast Missouri Beekeeping Association, Quail Forever, MU Extension, MDC, and more. MDC staff will also be present to score deer antlers with official Boone and Crockett measurements. The main speaker, The Hunting Public, will present about their success hunting public lands in Missouri and showcasing their hunts on Youtube.

All ages are invited, and questions about this event should be sent to Conservation Agent Dustin Snead at dustin.snead@mdc.mo.gov. The Knox County High School is located at 55701 MO-6 in Edina.