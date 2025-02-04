The State of Deer and Elk: Antlerless Management (VIDEO)
Check out Fish and Game's State of Deer and Elk webpage to learn more about deer and elk in Idaho.
Public can comment on big game season proposals Feb. 8 and attend upcoming public meetings
Fish and Game will be setting new big game seasons for deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear, wolf, and mountain lion in March, and hunters will be able to comment on season proposals Feb. 8–23.
Hunters can easily check out the proposals on the big game season setting webpage once they have been posted at idfg.idaho.gov/comment. Proposals should be posted in early February.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.