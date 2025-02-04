The State of Deer and Elk: Antlerless Management (VIDEO)

Check out Fish and Game's State of Deer and Elk webpage to learn more about deer and elk in Idaho.

Public can comment on big game season proposals Feb. 8 and attend upcoming public meetings

Fish and Game will be setting new big game seasons for deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear, wolf, and mountain lion in March, and hunters will be able to comment on season proposals Feb. 8–23.

Hunters can easily check out the proposals on the big game season setting webpage once they have been posted at idfg.idaho.gov/comment. Proposals should be posted in early February.