Veteran-Owned TristanMobile Launches Affordable Wireless Service That Gives Back to Communities

TristanMobile - Simplifying Caregiving Through Innovative Connection TristanMobile announces their first TM Gives partnership with Ogden C.A.R.E.S a non-profit that supports kids with Ogden Syndrome and their families.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A veteran-led telecommunications company is entering the market with a mission to simplify wireless plans while addressing community needs. TristanMobile, founded by U.S. veteran and healthcare entrepreneur John Bright, offers straightforward, all-inclusive mobile plans designed for families, caregivers, and individuals.

At the core of TristanMobile’s approach is a commitment to transparency and community impact. Its wireless plans are clear and predictable—taxes and fees are included upfront, eliminating billing surprises common with traditional providers. This simplicity allows customers to stay connected without added stress or hidden costs. The company’s launch also introduces TM Gives, a program that supports nonprofit organizations by donating a portion of customer bills to partner causes.

“This company represents more than a business—it’s personal,” said John Bright, Co-Founder and CEO. “As a father to a medically complex child, I understand the importance of staying connected. TristanMobile is about ensuring families and communities can rely on technology while contributing to something greater. We want to redefine what it means for a telecommunications company to serve.”

TM Gives: Powered by Connection, Driven by Community

TM Gives builds a bridge between customers and the nonprofits they care about. Through this program, TristanMobile donates 10% of the monthly bill for customers who sign up using a partner organization’s code, providing ongoing support to that nonprofit. Customers who sign up with TristanMobile can designate a nonprofit partner, with 10% of their monthly bill supporting their chosen cause.

The program’s first partner, Ogden Cares, focuses on supporting families impacted by Ogden Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder affecting Bright’s son and the inspiration for TristanMobile’s name. Ogden Cares also funds research and raises awareness of the condition.

"When John and Jessica first reached out about TristanMobile, we were thrilled," said Emily Hall, President of the Board of Ogden C.A.R.E.S. "With fewer than 200 known cases, Ogden Syndrome is considered ultra-rare, making research and treatment funding an uphill battle. Partnering with a company built with our community in mind is an incredible opportunity. We’re honored to be the first TM Gives partner and proud to align with a company that truly understands our families’ challenges."

A Veteran-Led Approach to Partnership and Purpose

John Bright’s experience as a combat veteran and healthcare entrepreneur shapes TristanMobile’s mission to provide robust and growing solutions for both organizations and communities. By delivering simple, reliable wireless connections, the company helps businesses enhance engagement with their teams and the causes they support.

“It’s about providing organizations with cost-effective tools that improve team connectivity and support employee retention, while also making a positive impact through TM Gives,” said Will Chowning, President and COO.

TristanMobile also positions itself as a partner for businesses seeking to align their technology needs with their commitment to giving back. Through TM Gives, companies can offer trusted mobile services to their employees while contributing to nonprofit organizations that matter to them and their teams.

“Launching TristanMobile is about more than providing wireless service,” added Chowning. “It’s about showing how businesses can take an active role in strengthening communities. TM Gives reflects our belief that meaningful connection goes beyond technology—it’s about the people and organizations we’re privileged to serve.”

About TristanMobile

TristanMobile is a veteran-founded, mission-driven telecommunications company offering simple, transparent, and reliable wireless solutions. Co-founded by U.S. veteran and healthcare entrepreneur John Bright, the company was inspired by his personal journey as a father to a son with Ogden Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. Named for his son, TristanMobile reflects John’s commitment to creating meaningful solutions for families while fostering connection, care, and community.

Through its TM Gives initiative, TristanMobile donates a portion of customer bills to nonprofit partners, beginning with Ogden Cares. TristanMobile’s mission is to provide more than wireless service—delivering clear, affordable solutions that support both its customers and the communities they care about.

