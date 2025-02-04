Ag Forum on Thursday will focus on ag economy and disaster relief; Commissioner Troxler will discuss State of Agriculture and will be sworn in

WHO/WHAT: The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is hosting its 20th annual Agricultural Development Forum in conjunction with the Southern Farm Show. The forum will include a 2025 economic and policy outlook and a panel discussion on Hurricane Helene disaster recovery. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will also present the Exporter of the Year award and deliver his annual State of Agriculture update. At the start of the program, Troxler will officially be sworn in for his sixth term by N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Trey Allen. WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, Feb. 6, 9:30 a.m. Holshouser Building, State Fairgrounds, Raleigh AGENDA*: 9:30 am Welcome Steve Troxler Commissioner of Agriculture Presentation of Colors NC Forest Service & Pledge of Allegiance NC FFA State Officers 9:40 am Oath of Office Ceremony North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Trey Allen 9:50 am 2025 Economic Outlook Dr. Jeffrey Dorfman Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics North Carolina State University 10:20 am 2024 Ag Disaster Farmer Roundtable with Kirby Johnson, Flavor First; Jimmy Cowan, NC Farm Bureau and WNC Communities; Jerry Moody, Avery County Extension; Dee Clark C&G Nursery; Steve Griffin, Griffin Farms 10:50 am 2025 Policy Outlook RJ Karney NASDA Director of Policy 11:10 am Exporter of the Year Award Steve Troxler Commissioner of Agriculture 11:30 am State of Agriculture Conversation with Steve Troxler and Dann Miller *All times are approximate. Media note: A mult box will be available for sound.

