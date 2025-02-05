Delfin Amazon Cruises Announces the Highly Anticipated Return of the Reimagined Delfin I in April 2025

Delfin Amazon Cruises Delfin Amazon Cruises | Delfin I 2025 Rendering Delfin Amazon Cruises | Delfin I 2025 Suite Rendering Delfin Amazon Cruises | Delfin I Lounge 2025 Rendering Delfin Amazon Cruises | Delfin I Exterior 2025 Rendering

Delfin Amazon Cruises, a luxury Relais & Châteaux river cruise in Peru, unveils the renovated Delfin I in April 2025, blending elegance and sustainability.

We take immense pride in our collaboration as a family and our dedication to showcasing Peru’s cultural and natural treasures. This is our country. This is our home. ” — Lissy Urteaga, Co-Founder of Delfin Amazon Cruises

IQUITOS, PERU, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delfin Amazon Cruises , the world’s first Relais & Châteaux Cruise company and a leader in luxury river expeditions in the Upper Peruvian Amazon, is thrilled to announce the return of the Delfin I in April 2025. Following a full-scale, three-month renovation, the vessel redefines authentic elegance, comfort, and sustainability. As Peru’s only family-owned and operated high-end river cruise company, Delfin Amazon Cruises takes great pride in its heritage, its role in fostering local prosperity, and its commitment to protecting the Amazon’s vibrant ecosystem. Guided by founders Aldo Macchiavello and Lissy Urteaga, Delfin integrates the cultural richness and natural splendor of the Amazon into every journey.The newly reimagined Delfin I features oversized suites with private panoramic terraces, two of which include private whirlpools for an indulgent retreat. Floor-to-ceiling windows immerse guests in the rainforest, creating a seamless connection with nature. Enhanced features include remodeled bathrooms, three-times-daily personalized cabin service, and an upgraded exterior with an air-conditioned observation deck and observatory balconies.On the top deck, guests can unwind in a newly designed lounge area, savor handcrafted cocktails at the bar, and stargaze under some of the world’s clearest night skies. These enhancements reflect Delfin’s unwavering commitment to offering elevated, intimate experiences in harmony with the natural environment.The vessel’s new solar panels generate clean energy, furthering Delfin’s dedication to sustainability and responsible tourism in the Amazon. Whether booked suite by suite or as a private floating villa, the Delfin I offers a serene retreat that combines privacy, authenticity, and sustainability.Peruvian Craftsmanship at Its FinestThe Delfin I’s transformation is a family-driven project brought to life by the creative vision of Vicca Verde, an architectural studio founded by Mateo Peschiera, Gonzalo Zegarra, and Horacio Goitre. Horacio worked closely with Lissy Urteaga to ensure the renovation honors the Amazon’s cultural and natural heritage, while also overseeing construction alongside Aldo Macchiavello in Iquitos.Inspired by the geometric patterns of Shipibo art, the vessel’s ornamental railings echo the spiritual essence of this ancestral culture. Handwoven ceilings, crafted by local artisans using natural fibers, celebrate the region’s rich traditions, while sustainable Anacaspi wood highlights the Amazon’s biodiversity.“We take immense pride in our collaboration as a family and our dedication to showcasing Peru’s cultural and natural treasures. This is our country, this is our home,” says Lissy Urteaga. “This renovation is a tribute to the beauty of the Amazon and the communities that make it so special.”Elevated Culinary ExperiencesThe Delfin I culinary team has curated a flexitarian menu that delights the palate while promoting sustainability. Featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients, the menu includes plant-based options as part of UNESCO and Relais & Châteaux’s initiative to support sustainable food systems. Guests will enjoy flavors that celebrate the Amazon’s biodiversity while indulging in the creativity of Delfin’s culinary artisans.The return of the Delfin I is more than a renovation—it is a celebration of family, heritage, and the extraordinary beauty of the Amazon. With every voyage, Delfin Amazon Cruises reaffirms its commitment to authentic Peruvian hospitality and creating meaningful connections between guests and the rainforest.Rates for Delfin I begin at $5,000 per person based on double occupancy. Rates include meals, excursions, equipment, entrance fees to Pacaya Samiria Nature Reserve, and transfers to/from Iquitos on recommended flights.# # #About Delfin Amazon Cruises:Delfin Amazon Cruises was launched in early 2006 by its founder and CEO, Aldo Macchiavello. The company is the culmination of a dream shared with his wife, Lissy Urteaga – to run a boutique travel business that should showcase the natural beauty of their country, Peru. Delfin Amazon Cruises sets the highest standards for impeccable 5-star hospitality, authentic Peruvian design, and superb local cuisine. The Delfin I, II, and III effortlessly combine comfort and grace with the breathtaking wilderness setting of the Amazon. Each vessel thrives in harmony with nature and their panoramic suites and terraces offer guests a special “non-cruise” atmosphere with the opportunity to explore one of the world’s most pristine environments. Deep in the Peruvian Amazon, the boutique luxury vessels take guests on three and four-night itineraries into one of the world’s largest protected flooded forests, the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve. Experienced naturalist guides and experts showcase the immense biodiversity of the area with excursions and activities that include visits to local villages, kayaking, swimming near pink river dolphins, fishing, daytime hiking, and night safaris.

