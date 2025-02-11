RICK SPRINGFIELD BRINGS BACK HIS “I WANT MY 80’S” TOUR. THIS HIT-PACKED TOUR FEATURES GUESTS JOHN WAITE, WANG CHUNG, PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN CAFFERTY

SPRINGFIELD WILL PLAY HITS FROM HIS UPCOMING GREATEST HITS VOLUME 2 BEING RELEASED FEBRUARY 14

I want my 80’s tour is back.. On stage with me will be my good friends John Waite and Paul Young. Wang Chung, who aren’t my good friends yet, but hopefully will be by end of tour are also joining us.” — Rick Springfield

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy award-winning musician, actor and New York Times best-selling author Rick Springfield will hit the road this summer on the 2025 edition of his “I Want My 80’s Tour”. The tour will also include special guests John Waite, Wang Chung, Paul Young and John Cafferty. The tour will visit 42 American cities and feature such enduring hits as “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Missing You” “Everybody Have Fun Tonight,” “Every Time You Go Away,” “On the Dark Side,” and many more of the most iconic songs of the 80’s. This special tour is sure to delight music fans of what is regularly described as the greatest decade in pop/rock music.Tickets for the multi-city tour go on pre- sale Tuesday, February 11th. Tickets to the public go on sale February 14th. The tour begins May 28 in St. Petersburg, FL and include stops in Vienna VA, Westbury, NY, Dallas, TX and many more. Look for a special announcement on February 18 about a special Los Angeles area date.On February 14th, Springfield’s already announced Big Hits: Rick Springfield’s Greatest Hits, Volume 2 package will be released. It’s Springfield’s latest career-spanning retrospective chronicling his more recent recording output from 1999’s “Karma” through his most recent new album 2023’s “Automatic.” It includes the new single “Lose Myself,” which is only available on this compilation. Springfield remarks on the package, “the GHV 2 is more a fan favorite songs album. The albums I have made in the past 20 years I think are the best work I've done musically.” “Lose Myself” is available now on all streaming services.The deluxe version of the package, available thru TalkShopLive, will feature a single CD, double LP, a turntable mat, and includes a hardbound coffee table book, hand signed by Rick Springfield, with hundreds of photos taken of Rick by photographer Jay Gilbert over the past 20 years. Entitled, Burning Film: Rick Springfield Through the Lens, the book presents a comprehensive photographic documentation of Rick Springfield from 2005 to 2025, showcasing his dynamic stage performances and studio work through the camera lens.The tour is being presented by SiriusXM’s 80s on 8 and sponsored by Beach Bar Rum.About Rick SpringfieldOver the past four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. The creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” "I've Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.” He’s an accomplished actor who has starred opposite Meryl Streep in the feature film “Ricki and the Flash,” gave a chameleonic performance as the creepy Dr. Pitlor in HBO’s prestige drama “True Detective,” earned great reviews for his portrayals of Lucifer on the CW hit “Supernatural” and Pastor Charles on “American Horror Story.” In 2014, Springfield was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located around the corner from the first apartment he lived in when he first arrived in the U.S. from Australia in 1971. GHV2 will be Ricks latest release. In 2023 he released “Automatic”Rick Springfield's I WANT MY 80'S Summer Tour 2025Day Date City St Venue Show line-upWednesday 5/28/25 St. Petersburg FL Duke Energy Center *Thursday 5/29/25 St. Augustine FL St. Augustine Amph *Saturday 5/31/25 Brandon MS Brandon Amphitheatre *Sunday 6/1/25 Gautier MS The Sound Amphitheatre *Tuesday 6/3/25 Charlotte NC Skyla Credit Union Amp *Wednesday 6/4/25 Raleigh NC Red Hat Amphitheatre *Friday 6/6/25 Portsmouth VA Atl. Union Bank Amph *Saturday 6/7/25 Richmond VA Allianz Amphitheatre *Sunday 6/8/25 Roanoke VA Elmwood Park Amph *Friday 6/13/25 Hammond IN Horseshoe Casino #Saturday 6/14/25 Tama IA Meskwaki Bingo Casino On Sale SoonTuesday, 6/17/25 Fishers IN Fishers Event Center #Thursday, 6/19/25 Welch MN Treasure Island Amph #Saturday*** 6/21/25 Eau Claire WI Summer Jam ^Monday, 6/23/25 Huber Heights OH Rose Music Center #Tuesday, 6/24/25 Cincinnati OH PNC Pavillion at Riverbend #Wednesday, 6/25/25 Interlochen MI Center for the Arts On Sale SoonFriday, 6/27/25 New Lenox IL Concert Series #Saturday, 6/28/25 Youngstown OH Foundation Ampitheatre #Sunday, 6/29/25 Toledo OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre #Saturday, 7/5/25 Lewiston NY Artpark Outdoor Amph #Sunday 7/6/25 Vienna VA Wolftrap #Tuesday, 7/8/25 Bridgeport CT Hartford Health Amph #Wednesday, 7/9/25 Westbury NY Westbury Music Fair On Sale SoonFriday, 7/11/25 Atlantic City NJ Hard Rock Casino #Saturday, 7/12/25 Newark NJ NJPAC #Sunday, 7/13/25 Bethlehem PA Wind Creek Casino #Friday, 7/18/25 Woodlands TX Cynthia Woods Pavilion #Saturday, 7/19/25 Norman OK Riverwind Casino #Sunday 7/20/25 Dallas TX Music Hall at Fair Park #Thursday, 7/24/25 Quapaw OK Downstream Casino On Sale SoonFriday, 7/25/25 Dodge City KS United Wireless Arena On Sale SoonSunday, 7/27/25 Los Angeles CA TBA TBAFriday, 8/1/25 Lincoln CA Thunder Valley Casino #Saturday, 8/2/25 Saratoga CA Mountain Winery #Sunday 8/3/25 Oceanside CA Frontwave Arena #Wednesday, 8/6/25 TBA TBA TBA TBAThursday, 8/7/25 Englewood CO Fiddler's Green Amph #Saturday, 8/9/25 Scottsdale AZ Talking Stick Casino On Sale SoonSunday, 8/10/25 Henderson NV Lee's Family Forum #Show line ups keys:* Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung, John Cafferty# Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung, Paul Young^ Rick Springfield festival appearance, not part of the "I Want My 80's Tour"

Lose Myself video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.