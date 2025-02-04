SEALSQ Strengthens Its Quantum-Safe Roadmap by Allocating Up To $20 Million Into Cutting-Edge Startup Investments

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it has allocated up to $20 million of its available cash to invest in pioneering startups specializing in quantum computing, Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS), and AI-driven semiconductor technologies. This strategic initiative is a critical component of the SEALSQ Quantum Roadmap, designed to deliver the technology, services, and strategic frameworks necessary for an end-to-end quantum-safe transformation while ensuring cryptographic agility in an evolving digital landscape.

This investment will support multiple startups at the forefront of developing quantum computers and computing architectures, quantum networking solutions, and cloud-based quantum services hardened by SEALSQ’s advanced security protocols. Additionally, SEALSQ is fostering innovation in AI-powered chipsets that seamlessly integrate with its post-quantum semiconductors, enhancing their processing efficiency and security resilience against both classical and quantum threats.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ noted, “By investing into cutting-edge startups focused on quantum computing, QaaS, and AI-driven semiconductor technologies, we will be fostering innovation and creativity, promoting unconventional thinking, and assisting entrepreneurs in finding creative solutions to challenging issues. Innovation and commitment to create a better world, has always been part of our DNA and we are proud to continue to do our part by investing up to $20 million via this initiative.”

Quantum computing represents a paradigm shift in computational power, yet it also poses a significant threat to current cryptographic standards. Conventional encryption methods, such as RSA and ECC, are vulnerable to quantum attacks, with estimates suggesting that nation-state actors are already harvesting encrypted sensitive data to decrypt it once quantum technology reaches large-scale fault tolerance. The urgency of transitioning to post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) standards has been highlighted by government agencies worldwide. Likewise, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recently published the first official standards for PQC, reinforcing the need for enterprises to adopt cryptographic agility and quantum-resistant security frameworks.

With the rapid proliferation of 5G networks, the Internet of Things (IoT), and hyper-connected smart environments, enterprises face immense challenges in managing encryption at scale. The rapid increase of the number of sensorized devices, autonomous systems, and AI-driven infrastructures will necessitate billions of encryption keys, exponentially increasing the complexity of key management and cryptographic deployment. SEALSQ’s Quantum Roadmap addresses these challenges by integrating post-quantum encryption solutions directly into semiconductor architectures, ensuring seamless implementation across multi-cloud, hybrid, and edge computing environments. By embedding PQC algorithms at the hardware level, SEALSQ provides enterprises with future-proof security against both near-term and long-term quantum threats.

To qualify for investment, startups must demonstrate groundbreaking advancements in quantum computing, quantum security, or AI-powered semiconductor development. SEALSQ’s evaluation process includes assessing the technological maturity, scalability potential, and alignment with the SEALSQ Quantum Roadmap and platform. Companies will undergo rigorous technical due diligence, examining their cryptographic resilience, hardware-software integration capabilities, and regulatory compliance. Startups focused on developing quantum key distribution (QKD), lattice-based cryptographic protocols, or quantum-secured cloud environments will be prioritized. The selection process also involves collaboration with academic institutions and industry experts to validate the feasibility and long-term viability of the proposed solutions.

As the digital economy moves towards an era dominated by quantum computing, AI-driven automation, and hyper-connectivity, SEALSQ remains at the forefront of securing the future. Through strategic investments in cutting-edge startups, SEALSQ is reinforcing its commitment to building a quantum-resilient world, where cryptographic agility and post-quantum security are seamlessly embedded across industries, ensuring trust, privacy, and compliance in an increasingly complex cyber landscape. By forging partnerships with global technology leaders, SEALSQ is advancing the development of quantum-resistant cybersecurity frameworks that can withstand future threats. This initiative is expected to foster groundbreaking innovations in secure communication protocols, AI-enhanced encryption methodologies, and quantum-safe cloud infrastructures.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

