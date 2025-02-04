Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,016 in the last 365 days.

Exagen Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

BTIG at Snowbird: MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, February 11ᵗʰ, 2025, at the Cliff Lodge located in Snowbird, UT.

TD Cowen’s 45ᵗʰ Annual Health Care Conference

John Aballi, President and CEO and Jeff Black, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:10 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 5ᵗʰ, 2025, at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

5ᵗʰ Annual KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum

Management will participate virtually in a fireside chat at a time to be determined and one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, March 18ᵗʰ, 2025.

Please check the Events section of the Investors page on Exagen.com for more information and links to the fireside chats.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostics, committed to transforming care for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune conditions. Based in San Diego County, California, Exagen’s mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making and improve clinical outcomes through its innovative testing portfolio. The company’s flagship product, AVISE® CTD, enables clinicians to more effectively diagnose complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren’s syndrome earlier and with greater accuracy. Exagen’s laboratory specializes in the testing of rheumatic diseases, delivering precise and timely results, supported by a full suite of AVISE-branded tests for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. With a focus on research, innovation, education, and patient-centered care, Exagen is dedicated to addressing the ongoing challenges of autoimmune disease management.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com or follow @ExagenInc on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Exagen Inc.
Ryan Douglas
IR@exagen.com
760.560.1525


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Exagen Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more