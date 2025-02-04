Intapp Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Second quarter SaaS revenue of $80.0 million, up 27% year-over-year

Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $331.1 million, up 29% year-over-year

Trailing twelve months’ cloud net revenue retention rate as of December 31, 2024 was 119%

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024. Intapp also provided its outlook for the third quarter and the full fiscal year 2025.

“I’m pleased to share that once again we’ve achieved strong quarterly results which are supported by the addition of new clients and expanded client relationships,” said John Hall, CEO of Intapp. “Our second quarter results are indicative of our ability to continually drive AI, cloud adoption, and modernization across the industries we serve.”

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

SaaS revenue was $80.0 million, a 27% year-over-year increase compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Total revenue was $121.2 million, a 17% year-over-year increase compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Cloud ARR was $331.1 million as of December 31, 2024, a 29% year-over-year increase compared to Cloud ARR as of December 31, 2023. Cloud ARR represented 76% of total ARR as of December 31, 2024, compared to 70% as of December 31, 2023.

Total ARR was $437.1 million as of December 31, 2024, a 20% year-over-year increase compared to total ARR as of December 31, 2023.

GAAP operating loss was $(10.2) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(11.1) million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Non-GAAP operating income was $18.9 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $7.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

GAAP net loss was $(10.2) million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(9.2) million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Non-GAAP net income was $17.4 million, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $8.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

GAAP net loss per share was $(0.13), compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.13) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.21, compared to a non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.11 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $285.6 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $208.4 million as of June 30, 2024.

For the six months ended December 31, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $49.7 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $23.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Business Highlights

As of December 31, 2024, we served more than 2,650 clients, 728 of which each had contracts greater than $100,000 of ARR.

We upsold and cross-sold our existing clients such that our trailing twelve months’ cloud net revenue retention rate as of December 31, 2024 was 119%.

We continued to add new clients and expand existing accounts including accounting firm Milsted Langdon and consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal.

We were named to Forbes’ America’s Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies listing for 2024.

Intapp DealCloud won bronze in the Enterprise Product of the Year – Software category at the 2024 Best in Biz Awards.

Third Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

Fiscal 2025 Outlook Third Quarter Fiscal Year (in millions, except per share data) SaaS revenue $84.0 - $85.0 $328.8 - $332.8 Total revenue $128.3 - $129.3 $498.5 - $502.5 Non-GAAP operating income $18.5 - $19.5 $70.2 - $74.2 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $0.21 - $0.23 $0.83 - $0.87

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP operating income,” “non-GAAP net income,” and “non-GAAP diluted net income per share.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and the financial tables below for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The guidance regarding non-GAAP operating income excludes known pre-tax charges related to estimated stock-based compensation of $23.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and $90.6 million for fiscal year 2025 and amortization of intangible assets of $2.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and $11.2 million for fiscal year 2025. The guidance regarding non-GAAP diluted net income per share excludes known pre-tax charges related to estimated stock-based compensation of $0.28 per share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and $1.08 per share for fiscal year 2025 and amortization of intangible assets of $0.03 per share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and $0.13 per share for fiscal year 2025. The Company has not included a quantitative reconciliation of its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, other than stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, because certain of these reconciling items, including change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs, restructuring and other costs and income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, could be highly variable and cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing of certain events that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company’s control and the amounts of associated reconciling items. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company’s GAAP operating results.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world’s top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2025, growth strategy, business plans and market position. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” “expand,” “outlook” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our ability to continue our growth at or near historical rates; our future financial performance and ability to be profitable; the effect of global events on the U.S. and global economies, our business, our employees, our results of operations, our financial condition, demand for our products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of our clients’ and partners’ businesses; our ability to prevent and respond to data breaches, unauthorized access to client data or other disruptions of our solutions; our ability to effectively manage U.S. and global market and economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, economic and market downturns and volatility in the financial services industry, particularly adverse to our targeted industries; the length and variability of our sales cycle; our ability to attract and retain clients; our ability to attract and retain talent; our ability to compete in highly competitive markets, including AI products; our ability to manage additional complexity, burdens, and volatility in connection with our international sales and operations; the successful assimilation or integration of the businesses, technologies, services, products, personnel or operations of acquired companies; our ability to incur indebtedness in the future and the effect of conditions in credit markets; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; and our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any subsequent public filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Presentation Changes Related to SaaS and License Revenue

Effective July 1, 2024, the Company adjusted the classification of support services related to subscription license to be included within “license” on the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Prior to July 1, 2024, support services related to subscription license were included in a line item entitled “SaaS and Support.” Accordingly, effective July 1, 2024, SaaS revenues include subscription fees from clients accessing our SaaS solutions, premium support services related to SaaS, and updates, if any, to the subscribed service during the subscription term. There was no change to the Company's revenue recognition policy, except for the change in classification noted herein.

The presentation of cost of revenues has been conformed to reflect the changes related to the presentation of revenues. Such reclassifications related to the presentation of revenues and cost of revenues did not affect total revenues, operating income, or net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. These non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs, restructuring and other costs and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a supplemental liquidity measure that management uses to evaluate our core operating business and our ability to meet our current and future financing and investing needs. It consists of net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for purchases of property and equipment. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Other metrics include total ARR, Cloud ARR and Cloud net revenue retention rate. Total ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active SaaS and on-premise subscription license contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR is the portion of the annualized recurring value of our active SaaS contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts with a term other than one year are annualized by taking the committed contract value for the current period divided by number of days in that period, then multiplying by 365. Cloud net revenue retention rate is the portion of our net revenue retention rate, which represents the net revenue retention of our SaaS contracts. We calculate Cloud net revenue retention by starting with the Cloud ARR from the cohort of all clients as of the twelve months prior to the applicable fiscal period, or prior period Cloud ARR. We then calculate the Cloud ARR from these same clients as of the current fiscal period, or current period Cloud ARR. We then divide the current period Cloud ARR by the prior period Cloud ARR to calculate the Cloud net revenue retention.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and metrics provide useful information to investors as they are used by management to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance, and allocate resources and provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs, restructuring and other costs and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by the estimated diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the period.

INTAPP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Three Months

Ended December 31, Six Months

Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues SaaS $ 79,976 $ 63,117 $ 156,852 $ 122,030 License 28,017 28,135 56,509 56,186 Professional services 13,216 12,681 26,653 27,292 Total revenues 121,209 103,933 240,014 205,508 Cost of revenues SaaS 16,292 12,810 31,610 25,521 License 1,630 1,606 3,382 3,308 Professional services 14,549 16,353 29,413 33,513 Total cost of revenues 32,471 30,769 64,405 62,342 Gross profit 88,738 73,164 175,609 143,166 Gross margin 73.2 % 70.4 % 73.2 % 69.7 % Operating expenses: Research and development 33,325 27,981 65,752 56,477 Sales and marketing 40,791 35,269 78,551 69,688 General and administrative 24,808 20,996 48,746 42,048 Total operating expenses 98,924 84,246 193,049 168,213 Operating loss (10,186 ) (11,082 ) (17,440 ) (25,047 ) Interest and other income (expense), net (202 ) 2,057 3,220 1,114 Net loss before income taxes (10,388 ) (9,025 ) (14,220 ) (23,933 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 171 (188 ) (517 ) (601 ) Net loss $ (10,217 ) $ (9,213 ) $ (14,737 ) $ (24,534 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 78,118 70,521 76,861 69,729





INTAPP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 285,631 $ 208,370 Restricted cash 200 200 Accounts receivable, net 87,596 95,103 Unbilled receivables, net 13,786 13,300 Other receivables, net 4,412 2,743 Prepaid expenses 11,284 9,031 Deferred commissions, current 14,232 13,907 Total current assets 417,141 342,654 Property and equipment, net 20,172 18,944 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,426 21,382 Goodwill 285,907 285,969 Intangible assets, net 34,351 40,293 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 18,335 18,495 Other assets 6,255 5,262 Total assets $ 800,587 $ 732,999 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,631 $ 13,348 Accrued compensation 35,045 42,066 Accrued expenses 7,266 12,040 Deferred revenue, net 234,962 218,923 Other current liabilities 12,243 14,270 Total current liabilities 306,147 300,647 Deferred tax liabilities 1,255 1,336 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 3,033 3,563 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 17,409 19,605 Other liabilities 4,353 4,610 Total liabilities 332,197 329,761 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 79 75 Additional paid-in capital 971,631 891,681 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,401 ) (1,336 ) Accumulated deficit (501,919 ) (487,182 ) Total stockholders’ equity 468,390 403,238 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 800,587 $ 732,999





INTAPP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (10,217 ) $ (9,213 ) $ (14,737 ) $ (24,534 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,372 3,975 8,839 7,984 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,278 1,152 2,558 2,282 Accounts receivable allowances 273 803 823 1,228 Stock-based compensation 25,411 16,508 45,400 35,265 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (784 ) (1,004 ) (2,215 ) Deferred income taxes (26 ) (104 ) (74 ) (217 ) Other 38 39 76 77 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (23,742 ) (10,902 ) 6,465 12,570 Unbilled receivables, current (1,009 ) (1,888 ) (486 ) (5,774 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,433 ) (446 ) (5,001 ) (1,788 ) Deferred commissions (1,832 ) (1,189 ) (165 ) (1,068 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 185 9,760 (7,875 ) (1,517 ) Deferred revenue, net 32,784 4,615 15,509 4,837 Operating lease liabilities (1,344 ) (768 ) (2,675 ) (2,339 ) Other liabilities 1,501 477 2,032 (1,144 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 25,239 12,035 49,685 23,647 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (62 ) (213 ) (416 ) (1,354 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (1,915 ) (1,592 ) (3,449 ) (3,453 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired — — (897 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (1,977 ) (1,805 ) (4,762 ) (4,807 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments for deferred offering costs — (148 ) — (781 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 9,666 15,612 32,584 17,936 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,970 1,725 1,970 1,725 Payments of deferred contingent consideration and holdback associated with acquisitions (1,023 ) (2,551 ) (2,410 ) (2,551 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 10,613 14,638 32,144 16,329 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,091 ) (58 ) 194 203 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 31,784 24,810 77,261 35,372 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 254,047 141,747 208,570 131,185 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 285,831 $ 166,557 $ 285,831 $ 166,557

INTAPP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 88,738 $ 73,164 $ 175,609 $ 143,166 Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation 2,702 2,018 4,934 3,892 Amortization of intangible assets 1,509 1,055 3,080 2,110 Restructuring and other costs 53 — 62 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 93,002 $ 76,237 $ 183,685 $ 149,168 Non-GAAP gross margin 76.7 % 73.4 % 76.5 % 72.6 %

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP research and development $ 33,325 $ 27,981 $ 65,752 $ 56,477 Stock-based compensation (6,800 ) (4,468 ) (11,424 ) (9,114 ) Restructuring and other costs (113 ) — (162 ) — Non-GAAP research and development $ 26,412 $ 23,513 $ 54,166 $ 47,363 GAAP sales and marketing $ 40,791 $ 35,269 $ 78,551 $ 69,688 Stock-based compensation (7,232 ) (4,888 ) (12,970 ) (10,227 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,268 ) (1,396 ) (2,536 ) (2,883 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 32,291 $ 28,985 $ 63,045 $ 56,578 GAAP general and administrative $ 24,808 $ 20,996 $ 48,746 $ 42,048 Stock-based compensation (8,677 ) (5,134 ) (16,072 ) (12,032 ) Amortization of intangible assets (163 ) (163 ) (326 ) (326 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 784 1,004 2,215 Transaction costs (1) (530 ) (350 ) (664 ) (678 ) Restructuring and other costs (64 ) — (236 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 15,374 $ 16,133 $ 32,452 $ 31,227

Non-GAAP Operating Income

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating loss $ (10,186 ) $ (11,082 ) $ (17,440 ) $ (25,047 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation 25,411 16,508 45,400 35,265 Amortization of intangible assets 2,940 2,614 5,942 5,319 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (784 ) (1,004 ) (2,215 ) Transaction costs (1) 530 350 664 678 Restructuring and other costs 230 — 460 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,925 $ 7,606 $ 34,022 $ 14,000

Non-GAAP Net Income

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net loss $ (10,217 ) $ (9,213 ) $ (14,737 ) $ (24,534 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation 25,411 16,508 45,400 35,265 Amortization of intangible assets 2,940 2,614 5,942 5,319 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (784 ) (1,004 ) (2,215 ) Transaction costs (1) 530 350 664 678 Restructuring and other costs 230 — 460 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,489 ) (710 ) (2,513 ) (1,125 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 17,405 $ 8,765 $ 34,212 $ 13,388 GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.35 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.11 $ 0.41 $ 0.17 Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 78,118 70,521 76,861 69,729 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 83,910 80,285 82,724 79,926

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,239 $ 12,035 $ 49,685 $ 23,647 Adjusted for the following cash outlay: Purchases of property and equipment (62 ) (213 ) (416 ) (1,354 ) Free cash flow (2) $ 25,177 $ 11,822 $ 49,269 $ 22,293

(1) Consists of acquisition-related transaction costs, costs related to a legal settlement incurred in connection with an acquisition and costs related to certain non-capitalized offering-related expenses.

(2) Beginning with the second quarter ended December 31, 2023, we have excluded capitalized internal-use software costs and cash paid for interest from the calculation of our free cash flow, which we believe better aligns with industry standard. Our free cash flow for prior period presented were recast to conform to the updated methodology and are reflected herein for comparison purposes.

