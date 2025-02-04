Attorney General Ken Paxton has stopped three Texas doctors from illegally providing children with dangerous “gender transition” drugs while litigation continues.

In October and November 2024, Attorney General Paxton sued May Lau, M. Brett Cooper, and Hector Granados, medical doctors who prescribed “gender transition” drugs to dozens of Texas children in violation of Texas law. Growing scientific evidence strongly suggests that “gender transition” interventions prescribed to or performed on children in an attempt to anatomically or hormonally alter their biological sex characteristics have damaging, long-term consequences. Additionally, the prohibited treatments are experimental, and no scientific evidence supports their supposed benefits.

Evidence obtained by the Office of the Attorney General revealed these doctors illegally provided high-dose cross-sex hormones to dozens of minor patients for the direct purpose of “transitioning” the child’s biological sex. The doctors allegedly used false diagnoses and billing codes to mask these unlawful prescriptions.

Attorney General Paxton has now prevented the doctors from continuing to violate Texas law and harm children while the cases are ongoing. Dr. Lau and Dr. Cooper entered into Rule 11 agreements which stopped them from practicing medicine on patients entirely. Dr. Granados is under a court-ordered injunction preventing him from providing any “gender transition” drugs to children. This announcement comes after President Trump issued an Executive Order on Tuesday to protect children from transgender treatment and instructed the Department of Justice to work together with State Attorneys General to provide for enforcement.

“Texas law forbids doctors from endangering children by prescribing illegal ‘gender transition’ drugs based on radical theories divorced from reality. In America, we recognize that there are only two unchangeable genders and that children should be protected,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will enforce the law to the fullest extent to prevent any doctor from providing these dangerous drugs to kids.”

To read the agreement with Dr. Lau, click here.

To read the agreement with Dr. Cooper, click here.

To read the injunction against Dr. Granados, click here.