Filmhub Launches Black Cinema Vertical to Expand Distribution Opportunities for Black Filmmakers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filmhub , an all-rights global film and TV distributor, has launched its Black Cinema Vertical (BCV), an initiative to increase visibility and access for Black filmmakers. Built on Filmhub’s core mission of meritocracy, this vertical provides distribution for Black storytellers across 120+ global exhibitors, including Tubi, BET, Amazon, and HBO.Unlike traditional distribution models, Filmhub eliminates gatekeeping by allowing filmmakers to maintain ownership of their work while gaining access to global audiences. The Black Cinema Vertical ensures that diverse stories receive the exposure they deserve in an industry where Black audiences remain underserved.Heading this initiative is Gregory Maurice, Filmhub’s Acquisitions Lead for Black Cinema. With a background in film curation and a passion for elevating underrepresented voices, Maurice is focused on securing high-quality films and series targeted at Black audiences and expanding opportunities for filmmakers looking to break into mainstream and niche markets.“Filmhub is on a mission to provide opportunity to all filmmakers, and the Black Cinema Vertical is an extension of that mission,” said Maurice. “We’re making sure Black filmmakers have the same opportunities to monetize and distribute their work on a global scale—without unnecessary barriers.”With a growing slate of compelling projects by innovative moviemakers, Filmhub’s BCV is positioned to be a major player in the future of Black cinema distribution. Recent projects include Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis’ Match Point, New York Times best-selling author JaQuavis Coleman’s Everything is Both, and megaproducer Jennifer Pessima’s The Despaired.Filmhub Co-founder and CEO Alan d'Escragnolle and Gregory Maurice are available for interviews to discuss Filmhub’s Black Cinema Vertical, and how Filmhub is reshaping opportunities for filmmakers.About FilmhubFilmhub is a global, all rights, film & TV distributor. With decades of industry expertise and a legacy of billions of dollars in global box office, Filmhub represents blockbuster producers, Oscar legends, festival darlings, cinema auteurs, and discovers the industry’s brightest emerging talent. Leveraging their global network of strategic relationships, Filmhub delivers unlimited opportunity to the storytellers, creatives, and makers who drive our industry.

