COMMISSIONER SID MILLER COMMENDS PRESIDENT TRUMP AND DOGE CHAIRMAN ELON MUSK FOR ENDING WASTEFUL USAID SPENDING

“I commend the decisive actions of President Trump and my fellow Texan, Elon Musk, in their efforts to mobilize the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to eradicate wasteful, frivolous spending within the federal government, starting with the out-of-control United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The decades-long wasteful misuse of taxpayer dollars by USAID to fund woke pet projects across the globe constitutes gross negligence by leftist, out-of-touch, and partisan bureaucrats. This abuse must be addressed to restore the American people's faith in our government’s financial stewardship. Hardworking Americans should not have their tax dollars diverted to support such frivolous nonsense. USAID has been allowed to become a woke wonderland, and it's high time the leadership there was held accountable.

I sincerely thank President Trump and Mr. Musk for their unwavering commitment to putting America and Americans first. Their efforts to root out this type of wasteful abuse of taxpayer dollars are commendable and necessary. They are ensuring our resources are used wisely and effectively for the benefit of all Americans.

Thank you, President Trump and Elon Musk, for your leadership and dedication to our great nation.”