Attorney General Ken Paxton congratulated executive staff member Joseph Mazzara for joining the Trump Administration as Acting General Counsel for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“During his time in my office, Joe was a courageous defender of the rule of law, bringing his sharp legal mind and unwavering dedication to protecting our constitutional freedoms,” said Attorney General Paxton. “His service to our nation as both a decorated Marine and a brilliant attorney makes him exceptionally qualified for this vital role in the Trump Administration, and I have no doubt he will continue to fight for the security and sovereignty of our country.”

While serving at the Texas Office of the Attorney General, Mr. Mazzara served as Special Counsel to the Attorney General and to the First Assistant Attorney General. Previously, he acted as the Assistant Solicitor General, litigating some of the State’s most significant cases in the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and the Texas Supreme Court. Prior to joining the OAG in September 2022, Mr. Mazzara clerked for the Honorable Edith H. Jones, Brantley Starr, and Stephen A. Vaden. In 2020, he served as in-house counsel for President Trump’s national re-election campaign. Mr. Mazzara, a graduate of George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School, served in the United States Marine Corps and is a decorated combat veteran.