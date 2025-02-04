Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,007 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom signs new executive order to fast-track more relief for LA fire survivors

LOS ANGELES — Governor Gavin Newsom today signed a new executive order to cut red tape by suspending regulations and extending deadlines to assist in helping survivors recover quickly from the Los Angeles area firestorms. The order removes bureaucratic barriers, extends deadlines, and provides critical regulatory relief to help families rebuild, access essential services, and recover more quickly by waiving regulations that could make it more difficult for survivors to access important services, such as child care, education, rental housing, health care, and obtaining tax relief.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom signs new executive order to fast-track more relief for LA fire survivors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more