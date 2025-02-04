Governor Newsom signs new executive order to fast-track more relief for LA fire survivors

LOS ANGELES — Governor Gavin Newsom today signed a new executive order to cut red tape by suspending regulations and extending deadlines to assist in helping survivors recover quickly from the Los Angeles area firestorms. The order removes bureaucratic barriers, extends deadlines, and provides critical regulatory relief to help families rebuild, access essential services, and recover more quickly by waiving regulations that could make it more difficult for survivors to access important services, such as child care, education, rental housing, health care, and obtaining tax relief.

