Kenneth Carol Agency Announces Exciting New Roster for 2025

KCA represents some of the world's best emerging and talented artists in the music business today. Our talent will change the narrative of entertainment with their creative and unique performances.” — Ken Underwood - CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KENNETH CAROL AGENCY continues to expand its roster from original jazz artists only to include talent from various genres including R &B, World Music, and Variety artists. KCA is especially excited to announce its new list of artists, some of whom, have crafted their performances to give audiences of even medium scale the presentation of a full Las Vegas theatrical style experience.

CODĒ! is a dynamic performer known for delivering high-energy and visually captivating entertainment. CODĒ! (pronounced Cody) whose real name is Cody Jefferson has a commanding presence that fills the stage with upbeat rhythmic music. He has curated a spectacular extravaganza of a show that is tantalizing and delightful to audiences who love grown folks R & B and dance music. He explodes on the stage with exhilarating fanfare including a burst of lights, a 7-piece band, 4-dancers, and 3-backup singers providing all things audibly and visually stimuating. CODĒ! captivates his audience by singing emotionally charged renditions of R&B classics, along with his own hit songs including his latest release titled "SOLO," that resonate with listeners, evoking nostalgia and celebrating meaningful relationships. Fans of artists like James Brown, Chris Brown, NSync, All 4 One, and Usher will enjoy singing along to his vibrant, memorable performance. The following radio DJ review agrees:

"CODĒ! steps into "The Urban Suite" coming all the way from Arkansas! We first heard (him) through a live music review and servicing session with DJ Ressie Cups last year... we have had him in rotation ever since. CODĒ! is a stunning vocalist and songwriter." -Sherril Metal, KSYM Radio, San Antonio, TX.

CODĒ! and the Codetts are currently preparing for their ten city tour this spring/summer 2025. To sample his music or view his performance video go to: www.kennethcarolagency.com/CODE-1

DESTINY LA VIBE (real name Destiny Hernandez) is an extraordinary New Soul Variety artist known for her unique vocal range which blends saxophone-like high notes with smooth-as-honey mid and low tones. She gained recognition with her debut album "Up Down Love" featuring the hit single “Call Me in the Morning,” which reached #6 on the Soul Chart Breakers. Destiny is an electrifying live performer and event host, known for her mega theatrically curated show utilizing her 12-piece band plus multiple acrobatic performers, Destiny creats a magnetic stage presence. She engages her audience by creating an inclusive atmosphere, blending captivating vocals and infectious beats while sharing personal stories to enhance the event experience. Her eclectic, dramatic style makes her a prominent figure in the entertainment world. See Destiny La Vibe in action in her national touring show “Circus of Love” kicking off February 15, 2025, in Ithica New York. Destiny's show is tailored for festivvals, mid-large venues, and amphitheaters.

To sample her music and videos: www.kennethcarolagency.com/destiny-la-vibe

PASCAL BOKAR is considered to be The Father of the Afro Blue Grazz sound attested to by numerous accolades. Pascal Bokar has received the Jim Hall Jazz Master Award for Guitarists from Berklee College of Music and the Outstanding Jazz Soloist Award presented by Dizzy Gillespie and James Moody. The funky, jazzy, bluesy, bluegrass-y, joyous music performed by his Afro Blue Grazz band is most infectious and simply must be seen and heard! No matter where they perform the Pascal Bokar Afro Blue Grazz Band ignites an audience and impels them to dance from their seats.

This composer-guitarist-educator’s take on the African roots of jazz and Delta blues is skillfully and uniquely interwoven into his performances, thanks to his large band; a revue so mighty, most stages seem barely able to contain its energy, not to mention its personnel. The Pascal Bokar Afro Blue Grazz Band sounds like a great convergence of The Love Unlimited Orchestra and Fela Kuti’s s Egypt 80. Pascal Bokar is singularly a charismatic guitarist and bandleader who moves his players through a relentless groove, fed by drums, congas, two keyboards and-most surprising and delightfully-fiddle and banjo. Vocalists and dancers are featured amid a celebratory spirit, drawing from multiple traditional music. No wonder his "Guitar Balafonics" received a 4-star review from Downbeat performance. No one will want to miss the experience of hearing the Pascal Bokar Afro Blue Grazz Band.

To sample his eclectic jazzy sound go to: www.kennethcarolagency.com/pascal-bokar

BASHIRI ASAD is The Everyday New Soul Singer. He laughs. He cries. He loves. He dreams. He is just like you, every day. He feels deeply and turns his feelings into music. Soul music. Music that says exactly how you feel, and Bashiri has come to define his sound as "Indy Soul." Bashiri is a deeply emotional artist who expresses his feelings through "Indy Soul" music, a unique blend of soul that resonates with listeners on a personal level. Drawing inspiration from iconic artists like Donny Hathaway, Stevie Wonder, Sam Cooke, and Luther Vandross, Bashiri's musical journey has evolved from early influences like shoo-wop groups and classical vocal training. His vocal talent continues to evolve, leading to the release of his latest album, The Everyday Soul Singer. Known for his powerful performances both locally and internationally, Bashiri's music captures the essence of soul with raw emotion and passion. You can experience Bashiri's show throughout the southeast and midwest, where he will continue to garner the praise for his live performances, such as his Father's Day cabaret show as quoted here: “I have also had the pleasure to see Bashiri perform live. And watching Asad’s cabaret show on Father’s Day weekend... was a pleasure indeed. Backed by his band, Be On It, Asad performed the songs of Donny Hathaway and Luther Vandross, and he was terrific.” - By Howard Dukes

To sample Bashiri's music & videos go to: www.kennethcarolagency.com/bashiri-asad

