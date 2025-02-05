Mike Johnson and Kyle Getz and the cover of You're Probably Gayish

"You're Probably Gayish" by Mike Johnson and Kyle Getz of the Gayish Podcast Launches National Book Tour to Break Down Gay Stereotypes

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world that often embraces stereotypes, "You're Probably Gayish: The Truth (and Lies) Behind 17 Gay Stereotypes" by Mike Johnson and Kyle Getz aims to challenge and redefine what it means to be gay in modern society. Drawing from personal experiences, up-to-date research, social history, and a touch of humor, this groundbreaking book breaks down popular gay stereotypes to determine whether they're true or not.

Mike and Kyle, the hosts of the popular "Gayish" podcast, have translated their insightful and entertaining discussions into a must-read book that addresses questions like: "What if I don't know how to 'do stuff' all the other gays can do?" and "What if I'm not obsessed with Jennifer Coolidge like everyone else?"

The book delves into the most prolific gay stereotypes in popular discourse, painting a vivid picture of the "most accepted" gay man: hot, jacked, white, loves iced coffee, watches Drag Race, and somehow travels to Palm Springs every summer. However, "Gayish" emphasizes that everyone, gay or straight, is a mixture of various stereotypes, breaking down the barriers that confine people to specific labels.

To celebrate the release, Kyle and Mike are embarking on a national book tour, visiting cities across the United States to engage with readers and fans. The tour will include book signings and live podcast recordings, creating an interactive experience that extends the conversation beyond the pages of the book.

Book Tour Dates:

Seattle, WA: February 8th, 2025 - A/Stir

Atlanta, GA: February 22nd, 2025 - Round Trip Brewing

Chicago, IL: March 8th, 2025 - Sidetrack

Washington, DC: March 22, 2025 - Pitchers

San Francisco, CA: April 6, 2025 - Oasis

Dallas, TX: April 20, 2025 - Rose Room

Join Kyle and Mike on this exciting journey to explore and celebrate the diversity within the LGBTQ+ community. Whether you're gay, straight, or somewhere in between, "You're Probably Gayish" has something for everyone.

For more information about the book and the book tour, please visit www.gayishpodcast.com/book or contact Mike Johnson at gayishpodcast@gmail.com.

