Side by Side Fury Announces February Customer Appreciation Month and Special Labor Rate Promotions

Side by Side Fury reveals labor rate promotions throughout February to recognize and support both new and returning customers.

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Side by Side Fury has announced its 2025 February Customer Appreciation Month, running from February 1 to February 28. The program, titled “Show Some Love,” highlights the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction by offering specially discounted labor rates for both new and existing clients.Labor Rate PromotionsTwo labor rate promotions will be available during the month of February:- New Customers: A promotional $100 labor rate.- Existing Customers: A matched labor rate from the most recent service visit between 2021 and 2024. The previous rates are:- 2021: $115- 2022: $125- 2023: $135- 2024: $145“Customer loyalty means everything to us,” said Spenser Rikhoff, COO/General Manager at Fury Motorsports . “This promotion is a token of our appreciation for those who have supported us and a way to welcome new customers into the community.”Key Promotion Details- Each customer may use one promotion ticket.- An existing customer’s previous service ticket must be documented in Lightspeed.- Service tickets must be opened or drop-offs completed in February, although tickets do not need to close within the month.About Side by Side FuryLocated in Castle Rock, Colorado, Side by Side Fury is a leading provider of UTV, ATV, and powersports services. The company offers sales, service, and customization options aimed at supporting the off-road community with expert guidance and skilled craftsmanship.Contact and BookingFor more information about the February Customer Appreciation Month or to schedule a service appointment, call (719) 286-9236. Additional details are available at Side by Side Fury in Castle Rock.

