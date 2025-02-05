Haymarket Medical Education Expands Claims Data Driven Outcomes Reporting to Capture Real-World Impact of CE Initiatives

Enhanced Outcomes Capabilities Measure Behavior Change and Improvements in Patient Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haymarket Medical Education (HME) and myCME are expanding their outcomes reporting to provide deeper insights into the real-world effects of continuing education (CE) on healthcare professionals (HCPs). The advanced capabilities focus on reaching the right audience, capturing changes in behavior and the number of patients potentially affected by the education. This targeted, data-driven measurement approach provides a clear view of how many patient lives are potentially affected, helping to measure real-world impact. This approach provides the most comprehensive understanding of educational effectiveness.

High Impact Clinician-Cohort (HIC-Cohort): Data-Driven Approach to Reach the Right Learners

The HIC-Cohort report leverages real-world claims data to identify a targeted group of clinicians whose educational engagement is most likely to drive improvements in patient care. By focusing on this high-impact cohort, HME promotes tailored CE activities that support clinicians in making meaningful changes in practice.

Objective Moore’s Level 5 Performance Analysis: Clinical Practice Change, Proven by Data

The Objective Moore’s Level 5 Performance Analysis utilizes HIPAA-compliant claims data from over 50 billion de-identified entries across more than 20 data sources to track and verify behavioral changes in HCPs’ clinical practices. This robust approach goes beyond the typical self-assessment surveys by measuring pre- and post-activity data in disease-specific areas, providing a reliable and large-scale view of real changes in clinical behavior among participants.

Objective-Potential Effect on Patient Lives (O-PEOPL) Score: Assessing Real-World Potential Lives Impacted

The O-PEOPL Score assesses the number of patients treated by participants preceding the CE activity providing an estimate of the number of patient lives potentially impacted by the education.

Through its enhanced outcomes capabilities, HME provides a powerful toolset to gauge the real-world effects on clinical practice and thereby improving patient care. By moving beyond traditional metrics, HME enables the ability to gain deeper insights into the transformative power of CE initiatives.

About Haymarket Medical Education

HME is Jointly Accredited to provide accredited continuing education to interprofessional learners, including healthcare professionals in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, physician assistants, registered dieticians, optometry, psychology, and social work. HME is the first and only CME provider to achieve BPA iCompli certification of its educational outcomes process. BPA Worldwide, a trusted not-for-profit resource for compliance and assurance services globally, awarded this certification after a rigorous review of HME’s technological capability, data management, internal controls, personnel, and results-reporting strategies.

For more information on how HME’s Enhanced Outcomes reports can provide expansive, real-world insights into your educational initiatives, please contact inquiries@haymarketmedical.com.

Learn more at Haymarket Medical Education | myCME | Haymarket Medical Network

