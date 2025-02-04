BLU3 to Showcase Revolutionary SeaNXT Elite at AquaZone During Miami Boat Show

The SeaNXT Elite lineup offers a stunning range of colors—Black, Green, Blue, Red, and Gold—each crafted from premium carbon fiber to combine style, performance, and durability for underwater exploration. The SeaNXT Elite in striking red—an all-carbon fiber masterpiece designed for performance and luxury. Glide effortlessly through the water with the SeaNXT Elite.

BLU3 Unveils the Revolutionary SeaNXT Elite at the Miami Boat Show AquaZone – Live Demos, Cutting-Edge Design, and Opportunities for Partnerships Await!

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLU3, a subsidiary of Brownie’s Marine Group and a leader in battery-powered dive systems, is set to showcase the cutting-edge SeaNXT Elite sea scooter at the AquaZone by Nautical Ventures during the 2025 Miami Boat Show. This marks the first time SeaNXT Elite will be featured in the interactive demonstration pool at Pride Park, offering attendees a live, firsthand experience of its performance and capabilities. SeaNXT is proud to be the only sea scooter brand with live representation at the AquaZone.

Manufactured in France, the SeaNXT Elite is an all-carbon-fiber sea scooter designed for performance, elegance, and ease of use. The Elite boasts dual motors producing a powerful six horsepower, which is impressive for its small size. At only 50 pounds, the weight is about 30 percent lighter than the nearest product available in its class. Its sleek design, intuitive controls, and premium materials make it an essential addition to any yacht or high-end center console, while the modular plug-and-play internal design makes any service repairs straightforward. The SeaNXT Elite has 7 technical and design patents pending recognizing its unique industrial design and construction.

BLU3’s presence at the Miami Boat Show extends beyond the AquaZone. Attendees can visit Booth HP533 in Herald Plaza to see the SeaNXT Elite up close, meet the team, and explore its advanced features. Live demonstrations at the AquaZone pool will highlight the scooter’s speed, maneuverability, and ease of use, giving visitors a firsthand look at why the SeaNXT Elite is revolutionizing underwater exploration. Attendees will also get to enjoy the high end graphic UI and GPS navigation integrated with the controls. You can find the SeaNXT Elite at the Nautical Ventures Electric Pavilion as well, which is adjacent to the AquaZone. Both are located just outside of the Miami Beach Convention Center.

“We’re excited to showcase the SeaNXT Elite at the Miami Boat Show, especially at the AquaZone, where attendees can witness its performance firsthand,” said Blake Carmichael, CEO of BLU3. “With its cutting-edge design and elite craftsmanship, the SeaNXT Elite sets the tone for the next generation of water toys. We are thrilled for this opportunity to show the world the latest and greatest in sea scooters.”

In addition to SeaNXT Elite, BLU3 will showcase its flagship battery-powered dive systems, Nomad and Nomad Mini. These lightweight, tankless diving solutions are designed for yacht owners and boaters who want a compact and reliable way to explore, maintain vessels, and enjoy marine life—without the need for bulky SCUBA gear. BLU3 is a sister company of Brownie’s THIRD LUNG which has been in the industry since 1969.

BLU3 is the exclusive distributor of SeaNXT products across the Americas. We are inviting partnerships to assist in expanding the distribution and service network for all of its products throughout the Americas and the Caribbean. Businesses interested in carrying the SeaNXT Elite or BLU3 dive systems can meet the BLU3 team at either Booth HP533 (at Herald Plaza) or at the AquaZone. You can also apply directly at sea-nxt-americas.com or diveblu3.com.

Don’t miss the chance to see the next generation of water toys at the Miami Boat Show, February 12-16, 2025. For more information, visit sea-nxt-americas.com.

About BLU3: BLU3, a subsidiary of Brownie’s Marine Group, specializes in innovative battery-powered dive systems that make accessing the underwater world more convenient. Based in Davie, FL, BLU3 continues to push the boundaries of technology and design, offering products that cater to boat owners, divers, and adventurers worldwide.

