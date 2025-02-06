Collaborative Professionals of Washington Joins Divorce With Respect Week® Initiative

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

This nationwide effort is designed to share information about options for divorce such as the Collaborative Divorce method.

Divorce With Respect Week® is the perfect time to showcase this helpful process.” — President of Collaborative Professionals of Washington Tim Peterson

WA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Professionals of Washington will once again this year offer free, 30-minute consultations for people interested in discussing their different divorce options during Divorce With Respect Weekfrom March 3-9, 2025. This nationwide effort is designed to share information about options for divorce such as the Collaborative Divorce method that can keep couples out of court. .“Collaborative Divorce helps couples through the guidance of specially trained divorce professionals to make decisions that prioritize the well-being of their children and family,” said President of Collaborative Professionals of Washington Tim Peterson. “Divorce With Respect Weekis the perfect time to showcase this helpful process."Collaborative Professionals of Washington is a non-profit association of independent divorce professionals from the fields of law, mental health, and finance. Visit www.collaborativedivorcewashington.com to learn more about Collaborative Divorce in Washington.Go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with a participating Collaborative professional in Washington during DIvorce With Respect Week

