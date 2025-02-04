Attorney General Bonta, Coalition of 20 Attorneys General Urge Senate to Demand Answers from FBI Director Nominee Kash Patel Amid Alarming Retaliation Efforts

SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general today in sending a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Ranking Member Dick Durbin, urging the Senate to require Kash Patel, President Trump’s nominee for Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director, to return for further questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee in advance of a confirmation vote. The request follows alarming reports of politically motivated firings at the FBI and efforts to compile a list of agents involved in investigating the January 6th Capitol insurrection.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation plays a critical role in protecting public safety, and they are a crucial partner to state Departments of Justice as we work to tackle fentanyl, organized crime, white collar crime, and security threats to our communities,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The disturbing reports of the Trump administration’s politically motivated firings and retaliation against FBI agents and staff who worked investigations and prosecutions related to the January 6th Capitol riots emphasize the need for answers, and for an objective, nonpartisan FBI Director. President Trump may say that he cares about law and order, but his recent pardon of 1,500 individuals who stormed the U.S. Capitol tells a very different story. Not only did those individuals try to stop the peaceful transfer of power, many of them violently assaulted law enforcement officers. Retaliating against FBI agents and staff who did their duty is nothing short of an attack on our law enforcement and public safety. We urge the Senate to demand answers about the pending FBI purge before voting on Mr. Patel’s nomination.”

In the letter, the attorneys general note how critical it is for Patel to address recent reports of politically motivated firings at the FBI. "Shortly after his confirmation hearing, we learned that more than a dozen high-ranking FBI officials were fired and that the FBI is developing a list of all agents and staff who worked investigations and prosecutions related to the January 6th Capitol insurrection. It is critical for Mr. Patel to answer questions about this unprecedented attack on the FBI before Senators vote on his confirmation."

The letter raises additional concerns over reports that "the Administration plans to fire at least six high-ranking career FBI officials if they do not retire" and that "acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove directed FBI staff to compile a list of all staff who were ‘assigned at any time to investigations and/or prosecutions’ relating to the January 6th insurrection." The attorneys general state, "If true, this is a purge of FBI employees."

The attorneys general stress that before any confirmation vote, "the United States Senate should know what Mr. Patel plans to do with the list of FBI agents and staff that is currently being compiled."

"Purging over 6,000 FBI agents and staff will have disastrous effects on public safety across the country and will make our communities more dangerous. FBI employees and staff protect America from the public safety harms that President Trump listed in his executive orders—fentanyl, the Mexican Cartels, foreign terrorist organizations, and harms to Americans' pocket books."

Beyond the FBI purge, the letter condemns additional attacks on law enforcement by the Trump administration, stating, "The President’s efforts to undermine the FBI follow unprecedented attacks on our country’s public safety. In just two weeks, the President has fired United States Attorneys, pardoned insurrectionists who killed and injured Capitol Police Officers, and attempted to defund law enforcement across the country."

The Administration’s pardoning of over 1,500 Capitol insurrectionists, including those with serious criminal records, as well as its attempts to dismiss pending cases against January 6th insurrectionists, emphasize the need for an objective, nonpartisan FBI Director. At least one judge has already found that the pardons and dismissals will harm public safety and are unjustified.

Now is the time for Congress to act. Over the past two weeks, President Trump has taken actions that make our country less safe. The attorney general believes that Congress must act to protect Americans and hold the Administration accountable. The first step is requiring Mr. Patel to answer questions about the pending FBI purge before a confirmation vote.

Joining Attorney General Bonta in sending the letter are the attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaiʻi, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

A copy of the letter is available here.