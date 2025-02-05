Susan G. Komen® To Host MORE THAN PINK Walk in Orlando This March

Susan G. Komen Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk

Return of Popular Local Fundraising Event to Take Place Saturday, March 8, 2025

Our Orlando Walk is a truly special event where thousands unite to create a meaningful impact in the fight against breast cancer.” — Jamie Bellamy, Development Director, Susan G. Komen

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan G. Komen® , the world’s leading breast cancer organization, is excited to announce its upcoming MORE THAN PINK Walk in Orlando. This inspiring event will unite thousands of survivors, supporters and advocates to raise vital funds in support of Komen’s mission and help those currently facing breast cancer.With a fundraising goal of $275,000, the Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk is poised to make a meaningful impact in the fight against breast cancer. Funds raised will enable Susan G. Komen to address the immediate needs of breast cancer patients through its free Breast Care Helpline, which offers patient navigation, financial assistance and emotional support. Additionally, the Walk will help fund groundbreaking research aimed at saving lives and bringing us closer to cures for all types of breast cancer.WHEN: Saturday, March 8, 2025; Site Opens at 7:30 a.m.; Opening Ceremonies start at 9:30 a.m.; Post-Walk Celebration featuring music, snacks and activities takes place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.WHERE: Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd. Altamonte Springs, FL, 32701WHO: Hundreds of breast cancer survivors, those in treatment and those living with metastatic breast cancer will be recognized in a Parade during the Opening Ceremony. Thousands of survivors, advocates and supporters will also be in attendance. Sponsors of the Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk are National Airlines, Ashley, Cirkul, LaCroix Sparkling Water, (un)cancer, and WOW! Fiber Internet.REGISTER: Participation is open to the public and free. Please register in advance at www.komen.org/orlandowalk . Participants are encouraged to fundraise.DETAILS: Register and raise $100 (no fundraising required for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer) by Feb. 9, 2025 to receive your T-shirt by Walk day. If you order after Feb. 9, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. CT, you will receive your shirt(s) by mail after the event. To sign up as a volunteer, please contact flvolunteer@komen.org.BACKGROUND: Every 12 minutes, a woman in the U.S. dies from breast cancer. In 2025 alone, an estimated 23,920 women in Florida will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 3,210 will lose their lives to the disease. Experts say one-third of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented with universal access to modern treatments. In Fiscal Year 2024, the Komen Financial Assistance Program provided $695,752 in financial aid to 1,206 individuals in Florida undergoing breast cancer treatment or living with metastatic breast cancer, highlighting the critical role funds raised at the Walk play in supporting those affected by this disease.QUOTE: "Our Orlando Walk is a truly special event where thousands unite to create a meaningful impact in the fight against breast cancer," said Jamie Bellamy, Development Director at Susan G. Komen. "Supporting individuals in our community who are battling breast cancer is at the heart of our mission, but we can’t do it alone. Our 2025 Walk is more than an event—it’s a crucial opportunity to raise the funds needed to ensure equitable care for everyone. We invite you to join us in taking a bold stand against this devastating disease."About Susan G. KomenSusan G. Komenis the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.