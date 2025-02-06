CHAINge EU Conference Announces Bart A. De Muynck as Event Chair, Confirms Esteemed Speakers for June Event in Brussels

Bart A. De Muynck to chair CHAINge EU 2025, featuring top supply chain leaders. Join June 17-18 in Brussels for insights, networking & innovation.

I’m honored to chair CHAINge EU at this pivotal time. This event offers a unique chance for professionals to explore trends, tech, and strategies shaping the future of supply chain management.” — Bart A. De Muynck, Conference Chair for CHAINge EU

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHAINge EU , sponsored by the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) , is proud to announce Bart A. De Muynck as the Conference Chair for CHAINge EU on 17-18 June 2025.With over 30 years of thought-leadership expertise in supply chain and logistics, Mr. De Muynck has held leadership roles at prominent international organizations such as EY, GE Capital, Penske Logistics and PepsiCo. He also served as vice president of research at Gartner, and most recently, as chief industry officer at project44. Currently, Mr. De Muynck advises multiple companies and industry organizations in logistics. He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and CSCMP’s Executive Inner Circle.“I am honored to chair the CHAINge EU Conference at such a pivotal time in our industry,” said Bart A. De Muynck. “This event presents a unique, experiential learning opportunity for professionals to come together and gain first-hand knowledge of the global trends, emerging technology, and game-changing practices in supply chain management today.”Conference speakers include a hand-selected panel of world-renowned supply chain thought leaders and educators shaping the future of the industry. They will share their cutting-edge insight and actionable strategies in a series of exclusive, high-impact discussions and collaborative networking activities.Noted speakers include:• Aharon Hollander, Teva Pharmaceuticals• Fernanda Kroup, Expeditors• Hans Leijen, Philips• Emmanuel Kweku Quansah, Southampton Solent University• Albrecht Ricken, SAP• Bruno Stefanutti, Consept• Ulf Suerig, Abbott• Armand Van Oostrom, The Hague University of Applied Sciences• David Williams, Northrup GrummanAdditional information on these speakers can be found here Attendees can look forward to engaging with empowered decision-makers, key stakeholders, and a diverse group of peers from around the world while exploring innovative solutions that drive supply chain success.For more information about the CHAINge EU Conference, including the complete list of confirmed speakers and session details, please visit https://eu.chainge.events/ About CHAINgeCHAINge is more than a conference—it's a dynamic experience built by the industry for the industry. With a focus on navigating the constant innovation and disruption shaping supply chain management, CHAINge provides year-round engagement through livestreams, webinars, blogs, and flagship events like CHAINge North America and CHAINge Europe. The conference fosters collaboration and delivers actionable insights to build adaptable, resilient, and sustainable supply chains. ASCM is the driving force behind CHAINge, seeking to revolutionize how supply chain professionals learn and connect. Learn more at the CHAINge website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.