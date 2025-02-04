Good360 and JCPenney Partner to Provide Essential Clothing and Support for Southern California Disaster Recovery

Alexandria, VA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, and JCPenney have partnered to provide critical support for families impacted by recent disasters in Southern California. JCPenney is donating 500,000 units of clothing, footwear, homewares, and beauty essentials to fulfill immediate needs and support long-term recovery efforts in the Los Angeles area. Through its extensive nonprofit network, Good360 will assess the specific needs of impacted communities to ensure timely and effective distribution. In addition to contributing inventory to the LA Wildfires, JCPenney is donating $25,000 to support Good360’s disaster relief logistics, now entering its third week.

“JCPenney has been an incredible partner in helping us deliver essential resources to those impacted,” said Cinira Baldi, CEO of Good360. “Their generous financial and product donations allow us to respond swiftly and strategically, ensuring that clothing, footwear, hygiene products, and home essentials are distributed at the right place, at the right time, to the right people, in a way that’s socially responsible and sustainable.”

Good360 and JCPenney remain committed to supporting disaster recovery efforts and will continue working together to provide aid and resources to communities recovering from crisis.

“At JCPenney, we believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back,” said Michelle Wlazlo, Brand CEO, JCPenney. “By partnering with Good360, we can help provide relief and comfort to families during this difficult time and ensure that resources are deployed where they are most needed.”

To date, Good360 has distributed more than $11 million worth of immediately requested products, such as diapers, hygiene items, and PPE items, in addition to raising more than $400,000 to support current relief efforts in Southern California.

“Our donor network is the lynchpin of our ability to give communities hope and a prosperous future,” said Peyton Kliewer, director of disaster recovery for Good360. “What Good360 does is only possible thanks to Good360’s unique position between nonprofits/agencies active on the ground and corporate partners like JCPenney.”

According to Good360, cash donations remain the most useful for Southern California relief right now as they allow the organization to secure warehouses, resources, and the data needed for a multi-year recovery effort. Donations can be made at https://good360.org/corporate-funds/.

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of up to 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $21 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., JCPenney, Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

About JCPenney

JCPenney, part of Catalyst Brands, is the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrated 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Melissa Skabich Good360 973-760-9926 mskabich@pcecommunications.com

