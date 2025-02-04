Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,555 in the last 365 days.

Ramirez Convicted of Burglary and Theft in Homer

January 31, 2025

(Kenai, AK) -- A Kenai jury convicted Homer resident, 46-year-old Marco Ramirez, of Burglary in the First Degree and seven counts of Theft in the Second Degree on Jan. 29.

The evidence presented at the six-day trial showed that on Jan. 11, 2022, Ramirez entered the home of a man he used to work for who was out of town for the winter, stealing seven rifles from a safe inside the home. Evidence included DNA as testified to by a scientist at the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Lab as well as the testimony of several Homer residents who noticed suspicious things that led to Ramirez being caught. An Alaska State Trooper conducted an extensive investigation in this case and a Homer Police Officer assisted.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 19. Ramirez faces an aggravated sentence because he was already on felony probation from a different conviction when he committed these offenses.  He faces a sentence of three to ten years for burglary as well as the possibility of an additional two to five years for the theft convictions.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jon Iannaccone and Logan Bray with assistance from paralegal Mina Bogard.

Questions: Contact Assistant District Attorney Jon Iannaccone at jon.iannaccone@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ramirez Convicted of Burglary and Theft in Homer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more