2025 Washington, D.C. Auto Show Opens with Strong Attendance, Industry Highlights, and Key Policy Discussions

Washington, D.C., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington, D.C. Auto Show opened its doors this past weekend to a strong attendance, drawing automotive enthusiasts, industry leaders, and policymakers to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to showcase all that the automotive and mobility industry has to offer.

The show floor featured some of the most anticipated vehicles of the year, including the Buick Wildcat EV Concept, a sleek vision of the brand’s future, the Aston Martin Vanquish, a high-performance luxury model showcasing the latest in automotive engineering, and the Volvo EX90, an advanced, fully-electric SUV equipped with keycard entry technology. Adding to the excitement, the show’s Art-of-Motion exhibit once again blended automotive design with visual artistry, as real-time painters began to transform vehicles from leading manufacturers into one-of-a-kind works of art.

As always, Subaru’s Pet Adoption Event (Subaru Loves Pets) was an easy crowd pleaser as guests played with adoptable dogs from around the state’s many humane shelters. Puppies as young as nine weeks old thrilled the youngest and oldest showgoers. Kids also reveled in the many kid-friendly activities available like the DMV Firetruck Gaming Truck, KrazyBounce bounce houses, WowWheelz electric driving carts, and multiple driving simulators sprinkled around the show floor.

Ahead of the public opening, Public Policy Day set the stage for vital discussions on the future of the automotive industry, bringing together policymakers, manufacturers, and industry stakeholders to explore key topics such as EV infrastructure expansion, evolving sustainability regulations, advancements in autonomous vehicle technology, and the increasing electrification of commercial fleets. As the legislative hub for automotive policy, Washington, D.C. provided the ideal setting for industry leaders to engage directly with decision-makers shaping the future of mobility. The day featured panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynote speeches, offering insights from both consumer and manufacturer perspectives while highlighting groundbreaking innovations. Adding to the excitement, U.S. News & World Report announced its 2025 Best Cars for the Money awards, and Nissan, Dodge, and Aston Martin showcased new industry models. The momentum continued into the evening with the show’s exclusive VIP Sneak Peek event.

The weekend concluded with awarding a winner of the Hands On Hope contest. For 44 hours, six contestants from Children’s National Hospital and Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center remained in contact with a brand-new Hyundai Santa Fe XRT in the hopes of winning the vehicle and a share of the grant for their respective hospital to fund pediatric cancer research. Sunday afternoon, the contest wrapped, awarding a Georgetown Lombardi employee with the keys and a $60,000 check to Georgetown Lombardi. Ensuring all wins, Children’s National also received a $40,000 grant towards pediatric cancer research. This annual contest was all part of the local Hyundai dealerships and the Auto Show’s efforts to help fight pediatric cancer through the Hyundai Hope on Wheels event.

As the show continues through Sunday, February 9, attendees can look forward to hands-on experiences, including the launch of the Volkswagen Ride & Drive Experience tomorrow, February 5, where guests will have the opportunity to test-drive the brand’s latest models and experience their newest technology firsthand. Additional ride-and-drive activations and manufacturer showcases will take place throughout the week, providing an interactive look at the cutting edge of the automotive industry.

For tickets, schedules, and full event details, visit www.washingtonautoshow.com .

