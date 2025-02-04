LiveCare Inc. Announces Resolution of Investigation with the U.S. Department of Justice After Proactive Self-Disclosure

Venice, Florida, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare Inc. (OTCMKTS: LVCE), today announced the resolution of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice of allegations related to the Anti-Kickback Statute and the False Claims Act. The resolution was the result of a self-disclosure LiveCare made to the government in July 2023 and the company’s cooperation with the Department of Justice throughout its investigation.

In early 2023, the Company learned that certain business practices may have been out of compliance with Medicare rules governing the referral of patients for remote patient monitoring (RPM) services. In response, LiveCare engaged external healthcare enforcement attorneys to conduct an internal investigation. This thorough review identified several areas of potential risk to be addressed to ensure full compliance with Medicare rules and applicable regulations. LiveCare promptly disclosed the matter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General. The disclosure outlined concerns about the Company’s marketing practices. LiveCare also implemented a series of corrective actions aimed at improving its operations. These efforts included significant enhancements and changes to the way the company acquires patients and bills for its RPM services.



“At LiveCare, we take compliance very seriously,” said Max Rockwell, CEO of LiveCare Inc. “When we identified areas where we fell short, we took immediate and transparent action by reporting the issues to the government and working diligently to implement necessary corrective measures. Our priority is always the wellbeing of our patients, and we have enhanced our internal compliance practices to monitor compliance with the law.”

“We understand that trust is essential in healthcare, and our commitment to ethical business practices is unwavering,” Rockwell added. “In addition to fully cooperating with the Department of Justice and relevant authorities, we have implemented a comprehensive set of enhanced compliance measures. These steps will ensure that we continue to operate with the utmost integrity, providing the highest level of care to our patients.”

LiveCare remains committed to providing high-quality remote patient monitoring services to individuals with chronic conditions, including Type 2 diabetes. The company’s patient-centered approach leverages innovative technology to improve health outcomes and empower patients to manage their conditions more effectively. LiveCare’s dedication to enhancing the patient experience is at the core of its mission and will continue to guide the company as it moves forward.

