Innovate BC and NRC IRAP Invest $1.5M to Support 12 Cleantech Innovation Pilot Projects in British Columbia





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through the BC Fast Pilot program, Innovate BC and the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) are investing a combined total of $1.5M in funding across twelve B.C.-based companies to pilot innovation projects. Projects areas include wildfire management, critical minerals, water treatment, artificial intelligence and data analytics in applications to clean technology and agriculture, and more. The funding will support pilot testing for new technologies.

“Through BC Fast, local companies have the opportunity to show what they are capable of by creating new technology solutions to the challenges we’re facing in public health, resource management and so much more,” said Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “I look forward to watching these companies grow by selling to local and diversified international markets, and increase global awareness of the talent and business opportunities available in the B.C. tech ecosystem and our rapidly expanding knowledge economy.”

The BC Fast Pilot program helps regional small-medium sized enterprises design, build, and operate a pilot plant or small demonstration of their technology in real-world conditions. This allows B.C. technology companies to demonstrate the impact of their product, measure the value of their solution, and encourage customer adoption, with the goal of scaling their solutions while strengthening key industries, solving local and global challenges, and driving prosperity for British Columbians.

“Innovation transforms industries and helps them remain competitive in global markets, and through the BC Fast Pilot program, we’re supporting the growth of B.C. companies creating new solutions that aim to do just that,” said Peter Cowan, President + CEO of Innovate BC. “This year’s recipients, which are addressing critical areas such as emission reduction, wildfire management, and health sciences, emphasize the immense value in advancing entrepreneurship and the impact of innovation in creating a more prosperous, future-ready British Columbia. We’re proud to deliver this initiative in partnership with NRC IRAP, strengthening the region’s innovation economy and cementing B.C.’s reputation as a global leader in technology.”

Projects funded through this round of BC Fast Pilot are working to provide innovative solutions in support of high-impact sectors such as sustainability, resource management and public health, emphasizing pilot testing to validate effectiveness and scalability. One of this year’s recipients, FireSwarm Solutions, is working to enhance wildfire detection and management through advanced drone technology and is being piloted in Squamish. joni, piloting their project in both Victoria and Richmond, are addressing menstrual care accessibility in public spaces with an IOT-enabled technology.

This is the sixth round of funding through the BC Fast Pilot program, which was launched in 2019. Since the program’s inception, and including this year’s awardees, $11.4M has been invested into 87 B.C. pilot demonstrations.

“Through the BC Fast Pilot program and our partnership with Innovate BC, we are supporting Canadian innovators in bringing their ideas to life,” says Mitch Davies, President, National Research Council of Canada. “By enabling companies to demonstrate their technologies in practical applications, we are helping them gather valuable market insight. This in turn brings them closer to customer adoption, and to providing innovative cleantech solutions to address current challenges.”

Previous program participants include Open Ocean Robotics, which, since receiving funding in 2019/20, has partnered with the Royal Canadian Navy on marine innovation, expanded to Canada’s east coast, secured $800,000 from PacifiCan’s Business Scale-up and Productivity program, and landed major contracts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Similarly, pH7 Technologies, a 2022/23 participant, secured $1.5M from PacifiCan, raised $16M USD in a Series A round, and was recognized as one of the Global Cleantech 100 companies in 2024 and 2025.

This funding prioritizes regional projects, with a focus on cleantech and projects that involve physical installations and are capital intensive in nature, and those that involve Indigenous communities or organizations.

