New Toll Brothers Model Home Opens at Hidden Oaks Community in Chatsworth, California

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its highly anticipated model home at Hidden Oaks, an exclusive community offering 33 luxury new homes in Chatsworth, California. The Sunstone model home, featuring innovative architecture and modern design elements, will be unveiled at a grand opening event this Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 9563 North Andora Avenue in Chatsworth.

“The new Sunstone model home showcases the exceptional luxury designs that Toll Brothers offers at Hidden Oaks and serves as an inspiration for the finish selections that our home buyers will experience first-hand at the Toll Brothers Design Studio,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles.





Hidden Oaks is an intimate enclave of homes featuring award-winning architecture and innovative new home designs. Just south of the Santa Susana Mountains and located near Westfield Promenade and Topanga Village, this exceptional new community offers a serene and relaxed atmosphere with the convenience of nearby shopping and easy access to freeways, entertainment, and recreation. The four home designs offered range from 3,811 to 5,116+ square feet and feature 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, lofts, flex rooms, and dynamic personalization options that include a floating staircase, prep kitchen, interior and exterior fireplaces, an extended outdoor living room, multi-slide stacking doors, an office, a multi-generational living suite, and a primary suite deck.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Move-in ready and quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this year.

For more information on Hidden Oaks, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (844) 700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Hidden Oaks by Toll Brothers The new model home at Hidden Oaks by Toll Brothers showcases the community's modern home designs with open floor plans in Chatsworth, Calif.

