Jim Vinoski Helps the book, We Need One of These!, Move to Publication

The book shares the odyssey of a robotics program from a public-school system to world prominence

GRANDVILLE, Mich., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Brien Communications Group (OCG) is proud to work with Jim Vinoski to announce the publication of We Need One of These!, written by Mike Evele and Doug Hepfer with Jim Vinoski, published by Competitive Robotics Press.

“I helped robotics coaches, Doug Hepfer and Mike Evele, tell the story of how they created the RoboDawgs in the Grandville Michigan Public School System, and developed it to become arguably the best academic robotics program in the world,” said Vinoski. “The book tells how they did it, what robotics can do for kids, their schools, their communities, businesses, and our workforce. If you think the world lacks for inspiration — or for heroes — you need to read We Need One of These!.”

We Need One of These! shares the 27-year history of the Grandville High School robotics team, the RoboDawgs. It details the growth of the RoboDawg program from its startup to worldwide competitiveness. Starting with Lego League and VEX IQ, the Grandville robotics program introduces kids to VEX Robotics, Robot Combat, Aerial Drone Racing, and Underwater Rovers. In telling the RoboDawgs story, the authors want to inspire and motivate coaches, volunteers, teachers, and school systems around the country to develop their own programs. The book is available here: https://lnkd.in/gYv4KEBi

“Who knew the remarkable story of a robotics team, created in a Michigan public school system, would have wide-reading implications for its creators, the team members, and the future of robotics and manufacturing?” said Mark O’Brien, founder and principal of OCG. “When Jim Vinoski approached us to help promote the book, we wondered why. After reading it, we don’t wonder any longer.”

About Jim Vinoski

Jim is an advocate for American manufacturing, the backbone of many communities, rural and urban, and a mainstay of a healthy economy and a strong nation. He’s also an author, a business strategy adviser, and a content creator for the industrial world, helping manufacturers crystallize and share their stories. He writes about manufacturing for Forbes.com. He’s the host of the Manufacturing Talks podcast, the author of the Manufacturing Talks Newsletter, a speaker, and president of Cosgrove Content & Consulting. For more information, please visit manufacturingtalks.com/.

