Jushi Announces Support of Adult-Use Cannabis in Pennsylvania Governor’s Annual Budget Proposal and Address

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, made the following statement regarding the inclusion of adult use cannabis in Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s annual budget proposal and address.

“Jushi and its subsidiaries’ hundreds of employees here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are pleased that the legalization of cannabis is once again a priority for the legislative session. And while we agree that there are important budget implications to this policy, it is also critically important to extend public protections of the regulated medical market we’ve created to the adult use marketplace.

“It is undeniable that there is a cannabis marketplace in every town in America, with the only question being whether or not that market is regulated. A regulated cannabis market limits sales by age, clearly marks packaging, is subject to rigorous oversight and provides the public with a safe and thoroughly tested product. And yes, it also takes funding from criminal enterprises and puts it into state coffers. The status quo in our Commonwealth fails to do all those things.

“Legalizing cannabis for adult use is a common-sense policy supported by over 60% of the public, and even opponents prefer a regulated market to the status quo. It’s past time to provide the public with a legal, regulated adult use cannabis marketplace,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder of Jushi.

