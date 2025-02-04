Nug Digital Marketing Welcomes Joshua Maudlin as Chief Operating Officer

Nug Digital Marketing is excited to welcome Joshua Maudlin as Chief Operating Officer. Joshua Maudlin has joined Nug Digital Marketing as Chief Operating Officer.

Joshua Maudlin has joined Nug Digital Marketing as COO, bringing a proven track record of driving success for clients.

Josh’s experience aligns perfectly with our mission of innovative, strategic solutions. His ability to marshal teams, optimize processes, and drive growth will elevate our company to new heights.” — Nicole Weber, Founder/CEO of Nug Digital Marketing

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nug Digital Marketing is proud to announce the appointment of Joshua Maudlin as its new Chief Operating Officer. With a career spanning diverse industries and a proven track record of driving success, Maudlin is poised to lead Nug Digital Marketing’s team in delivering exceptional results for clients, on time and on budget.A business-minded tech maven and MBA, Maudlin brings decades of experience to his new role. A former COO for a healthcare company, he has successfully led teams of hundreds and has also worked with industry-leading organizations such as Gateway Computers, Community Health Systems, and OutdoorPros. Maudlin also helped to bootstrap and operate a multi-million-dollar ecommerce business and, over the past decade, has honed his expertise founding and running a digital marketing agency.Maudlin’s digital marketing experience spans a variety of verticals, including healthcare, automotive, home improvement, retail, and ecommerce. This breadth of experience gives him unique insight into building and scaling businesses, making him an invaluable addition to Nug Digital Marketing.“Josh’s experience and leadership align perfectly with Nug’s mission to deliver innovative, results-driven solutions for our clients,” said Nicole Weber, Founder/CEO of Nug Digital Marketing. “His ability to marshal teams, optimize processes, and drive growth will undoubtedly elevate our company to new heights.”Beyond his professional accomplishments, Maudlin is a dedicated family man and self-proclaimed “full-time nerd.” He enjoys spending time with his wife Kate and their five children, tinkering with projects, writing, playing poker, and exploring the world. A martial arts enthusiast and cryptocurrency aficionado, Maudlin balances his diverse interests with his passion for leadership and innovation.With offices in California and Florida, but a team around the world, Nug Digital Marketing is a full-service digital agency specializing in helping cannabis-related businesses grow their online presence. The company leverages cutting-edge strategies and a client-first approach to deliver measurable results.For more information about Nug Digital Marketing and its services, visit Nug Digital Marketing About Nug Digital MarketingNug Digital Marketing is a results-driven digital marketing agency committed to empowering businesses with innovative, customized strategies. Specializing in everything from SEO to PPC, social media marketing, and beyond, Nug delivers measurable success for cannabis and CBD clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.