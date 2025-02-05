Opening of New Spark Hotel Missouri City/Sugar Land, Texas

New Hilton Brand Hotel Missouri City, Texas

A Beacon of Luxury and Comfort in the Heart of Missouri City/Sugar Land, Texas

MISSOURI CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kayla Investments LLC opened the Spark by Hilton Missouri City, TX on July 1, 2024. The 55-room, interior corridor hotel is Hilton’s latest addition to its premium economy segment and is close to Sugar Land Town Square.

“The addition of Spark by Hilton Missouri City, TX underscores Hilton’s focus on expanding their footprint in the premium economy sector, which we believe provides us with opportunities for growth,” said Paril Patel, owner of the Spark by Hilton Missouri City, TX. “As experienced owners and operators, Kayla Investments LLC understands the challenges and opportunities associated with opening a new hotel and has perfected the operational efficiency to help us succeed.”

Paril Patel, owner, Spark by Hilton Missouri City, TX, said, “Spark’s retro-art deco design meets the growing demand for mid-market options in unique, active and exciting urban areas.”

The new Spark by Hilton Missouri City, TX features premium bedding, complimentary breakfast, business/meeting facilities, fitness center, convenience store, 50-in. in-room TV and 24-hour coffee service.

