GREATER GOOD CHARITIES PARTNERS WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINES TO OPERATE AN EMERGENCY AIRLIFT OF MORE THAN 100 SHELTER PETS FROM LOS ANGELES COUNTY TO THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST

Seattle, Wash., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the Greater Los Angeles Wildfires, Greater Good Charities, in partnership with Southwest Airlines® transported more than 100 shelter pets in an emergency airlift from Long Beach, Calif., to Portland, Ore. This donated flight on a Southwest aircraft makes critical space for injured and lost pets as part of the global nonprofit’s efforts to support communities devastated by the wildfires.



"Greater Good Charities is proud to once again partner with Southwest Airlines to support communities impacted by the recent devastating wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles area," said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. "We remain dedicated to providing long-term support to these communities, delivering millions of dollars in aid to help the people and animals of Los Angeles County on their difficult road to recovery."

“Southwest has been proud to partner with Greater Good Charities over the past year-and-a-half to transport more than 400 animals to find their forever homes in the wake of recent disasters,” said Laura Nieto, Managing Director Corporate Responsibility at Southwest Airlines. “When disaster happens, Southwest Employees put their Hearts in action to help impacted communities and make a positive impact to assist those in need."

The shelter pets flown on this emergency flight were in the care of the shelters and rescues in Los Angeles County prior to the outbreak of the fires. This flight makes much-needed space at these animal welfare organizations to accommodate lost and injured pets and give impacted families time to be reunited with their beloved pet(s). The animal welfare organizations sending the pets on this emergency flight include the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care & Control, and COPE Preparedness.

On February 1, the Greater Good Charities’ team and Southwest Employees on the ground at Long Beach Airport loaded more than 100 shelter pets for the flight to Portland International Airport. Greater Good Charities worked with local licensed veterinarians to examine shelter pets prior to the flight and provide health certificates needed for travel. The medical director and lead veterinarian for Greater Good Charities also accompanied the shelter pets on the flight.

The receiving shelter is Oregon Humane Society. Upon arrival in Portland, Ore., the shelter pets were quickly transported from the airport to the shelter. While at Oregon Humane Society, all the pets will be evaluated and will receive any follow-up medical care needed before being put up for adoption.



Greater Good Charities responsibly transports shelter pets to areas where there is a need for adoptable pets and works in cooperation with receiving shelters to not only ensure an opportunity at forever homes for the new intakes but for all animals in their care. All shelter pets transported via Greater Good Charities will be done so in compliance with the USDA interstate regulations.

Southwest and Greater Good Charities have partnered to conduct animal rescues following recent disasters, including Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and the Maui Wildfires. In the past year-and-a-half, Southwest and Greater Good Charities have transported more than 400 animals to find their forever homes.



To learn more about how to support Greater Good Charities disaster response for the communities impacted by the wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles area, please visit greatergood.org.



ABOUT GREATER GOOD CHARITIES

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $750 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.



About Southwest Airlines Co.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. By empowering its more than 72,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 140 million Customers carried in 2024. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.



1Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

2Active fulltime equivalent Employees

