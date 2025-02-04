Submit Release
Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for February 2025

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for February 2025. These rates will apply to customers who do not currently have a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The method DERS uses to calculate the rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

•          For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the February regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the January rate of $1.986 per GJ to $2.127 per GJ.

•          This rate reflects a market price for February supplies of approximately $1.847 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.28 per GJ for January and prior months.

•          The typical residential gas bill for February, based on an average 16 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $223 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

•          For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the February regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the January rate of $1.986 per GJ to $2.127 per GJ.

•          This rate reflects a market price for February supplies of approximately $1.847 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.280 per GJ for January and prior months.

•          The typical residential gas bill for February, based on an average 16 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $198 in the South.

Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.

To learn more about regulated gas supply and view a complete list of competitive retailers, visit the Alberta government’s customer choice website at www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.


