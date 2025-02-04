Tennis Champion Coco Gauff Gifts UNCF $100,000 for Scholarships to Support HBCU Students Playing Competitive Tennis

Gauff is now one of the youngest major gift donors in UNCF’s 80-year history

Washington, DC, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF is proud today to announce a $100,000 gift from tennis champion Coco Gauff to provide scholarships for historically Black college and university (HBCU) students playing competitive tennis.

"We are incredibly grateful to Coco Gauff for her generous $100,000 gift to UNCF, which will significantly impact the lives of HBCU students aspiring to excel in competitive tennis,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF. “Her commitment not only showcases her dedication to education and athletics but also inspires the next generation of student-athletes to pursue their dreams. This gift reinforces the importance of supporting our young leaders and ensuring they have the resources necessary to succeed both on and off the court."

The Coco Gauff Scholarship Program will be administered by UNCF and scholarships will be awarded to eligible students who play competitive tennis starting in May. Details will be forthcoming on UNCF.org/scholarships.

As one of UNCF’s youngest major gift donors, Gauff, who is 20, says she supports HBCUs because she recognizes their value and the role they play in the community. Several members of Gauff’s family have attended or currently attend HBCUs.

"My family has a deep-rooted history with HBCUs, going all the way back to my great, great grandfather. From aunts and uncles to cousins, HBCUs have played a huge role in shaping who we are. Supporting UNCF in creating opportunities for student-athletes in tennis means a lot to me. As a young Black athlete, I understand how impactful it is to see people who look like me thriving in both sports and education. I want to help the next generation of student-athletes continue pursuing their passion for tennis while reaching their academic goals. My hope is that this scholarship gives more young Black players the confidence to chase their dreams, knowing they have a strong community behind them and a bright future ahead."

In recognition of Gauff’s 2023 U.S. Open victory, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) committed $3 million to refurbishing tennis courts across the country. North Carolina Central University was granted $21,000 as a part of this initiative.

Coco Gauff has won nine World Tennis Association (WTA) - tour level singles titles including the 2023 US Open and the 2024 WTA Finals. She has also won nine doubles titles including the 2024 French Open.

About UNCF

UNCF is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on X (formerly Twitter) at @UNCF.

