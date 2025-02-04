Kinematics Strengthens Global Leadership in Solar Tracker Intelligence with Completion of P4Q Acquisition

Integration Establishes World's Largest Provider of Motion Control Technology for Utility-Scale Solar

PHOENIX, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinematics, a global leader in intelligent motion control, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of P4Q. By integrating P4Q's high-performance electronics portfolio—including over 1 million solar controllers deployed across 2,400 solar sites globally—with Kinematics' installed base of 2.9 million solar actuators, the combined company becomes the world's largest supplier of motion control technology for solar trackers supporting more than 134 gigawatts of solar installations worldwide.

Kinematics has gained P4Q’s expertise in full-stack electronics, including their market-leading tracker controls brand, Suntrack®, to complement its innovative actuation systems. This acquisition allows Kinematics to provide a complete solution for solar tracker motion technology, simplifying design integration and supply for solar tracker OEMs, enabling the most advanced tracking systems for future installations and providing asset owners a path toward upgrading outdated systems.

"This acquisition creates increased scale, expanded global support, and unified motion control solutions," said John Payne, CEO of Kinematics. "By combining our strengths, we're setting new standards for intelligent solar tracking technology. Our expanded portfolio of solutions will improve solar plant production, increase reliability, and enhance value to accelerate the growth and adoption of solar energy on a global scale.”

“Our integration into Kinematics will enhance our business and create new opportunities for our team. Innovation is in our DNA, and we will continue providing disruptive solutions to our clients as well as excellent service,” said Aitor Alapont, CEO of P4Q.

A cornerstone of the combined offering is P4Q's revolutionary Self-Powered Plus (SPP) Controller Technology. This innovative solution eliminates the need for traditional pony panels, freeing up space on the tracker surface, and reducing both capital expenditure and installation complexity, while also offering superior power availability under low irradiance conditions.

The acquisition builds on Kinematics' recent innovations in motion control, including the breakthrough ST Series actuators launched in 2024. Featuring a maintenance-free design, the ST Series delivers up to 50% more holding torque in a smaller form factor, enhancing solar tracker performance and reliability - capabilities that will be further strengthened through the integration of both companies.

“This milestone will create synergies, expand our portfolio of products and services, and optimize our global operations, undoubtedly providing a significant boost to all our business verticals,” said Noemí Pérez, Commercial Director at P4Q.

The combined company will be headquartered in the U.S. with R&D in the U.S., Europe, and APAC. Kinematics will now have six manufacturing centers, including the U.S. and Europe, and seven service centers located globally.

About Kinematics

Founded in 1996, Kinematics is a global leader in precision motion control solutions, specializing in the design and manufacture of slew drives, slew rings, and actuation technology. With a strong focus on renewable energy, Kinematics supplies critical engineered systems, sensors, gears, and controllers that maximize the efficiency of solar installations worldwide, along with applications for the mobile industrial and satellite ground station sectors. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operates globally with facilities in Asia and North America.

About P4Q

P4Q is a premier provider of IoT solutions, specializing in electronic devices, communication technologies, and cloud-based monitoring for solar tracking systems, medical diagnostic equipment, and more. The company also supports industries such as railway and industrial electronics. Renowned for its commitment to innovation and high-performance solutions, P4Q has established a strong reputation for excellence, particularly in the solar energy sector. Headquartered in Spain, P4Q serves clients across Europe, the Americas, and beyond.

