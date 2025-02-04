Fiserv Tops Javelin’s Inaugural Instant Issuance Providers Scorecard with Entrust and Thales as Overall Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Javelin Strategy & Research today released its inaugural 2025 Instant Issuance Providers Scorecard , revealing that financial institutions leveraging instant issuance gain a significant edge over fintechs and non-bank issuers. The scorecard evaluates and ranks eight instant issuance vendors across 28 criteria, including product features, technology delivery, customer support, and other essential capabilities.

Fiserv’s Instant Issue earns Best in Class with a comprehensive, end-to-end offering that supports the entire customer lifecycle with robust features, integrable technology, and complementary service options. Entrust and Thales rank as Leaders for their innovative features, diverse technology options, and strong customer support.

Instant card issuance enables financial institutions to differentiate themselves by delivering the speed and convenience customers increasingly expect. Providing new or replacement debit cards on the spot for lost, stolen, or compromised accounts ensures customers are up and running quickly, enhancing customer satisfaction while reinforcing trust and loyalty. While most providers evaluated in the scorecard offer the essential features and functions, the top performers stand out by offering greater flexibility, seamless integration, and scalable pricing models that cater to a variety of financial institutions.

“Instant issuance isn’t just about convenience—it’s a game-changer in customer experience and competitive strategy. The right provider can help financial institutions meet customer expectations, streamline operations, and even expand issuance beyond traditional branches,” said Elisa Tavilla, Director of the Debit practice at Javelin. “Institutions should think beyond the status quo and consider vendors with innovative delivery models, including kiosks, ITMs, and mobile ordering capabilities.”

About Javelin Strategy & Research

Javelin Strategy & Research , part of the Escalent Group , helps its clients make informed decisions in a digital financial world. It provides strategic insights to financial institutions including banks, credit unions, brokerages and insurers, as well as payments companies, technology providers, fintechs and government agencies. Javelin’s independent insights result from a rigorous research process that assesses consumers, businesses, providers, and the transactions ecosystem. It conducts in-depth primary research studies to pinpoint dynamic risks and opportunities in digital banking, payments, fraud & security, lending, and wealth management. Learn more at javelinstrategy.com .

2025 Instant Issuance Providers Scorecard Winners Based on scores across 28 criteria, among 8 instant issuance vendors

