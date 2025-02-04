Acentra Health Welcomes Distinguished Public Sector Health Leaders Calder Lynch and Jami Snyder to its Healthcare Advisory Board; Appoints Julie Boughn as New Chair

Industry experts join board of seasoned advisors offering strategic counsel on healthcare trends and policy for the company and its portfolio of state, federal, and commercial clients

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions and services company dedicated to accelerating better outcomes for its government and commercial healthcare clients and the populations they serve, today announced the appointment of Calder Lynch and Jami Snyder to its healthcare advisory board. With decades of experience leading state and federal government healthcare programs, the subject matter experts will advise the company and its clients on healthcare policies and trends as well as strategies to improve health outcomes at a lower cost.

“We are excited to welcome Calder Lynch and Jami Snyder to Acentra Health’s Healthcare Advisory Board,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of Acentra Health. “Each brings decades of experience navigating and improving complex healthcare delivery systems across state and federal governments to successfully drive better outcomes in patient care. Their guidance will enhance our strategy to help our clients address their toughest challenges and deliver better health outcomes for the populations they serve.”

About Calder Lynch

Calder Lynch is a nationally recognized healthcare executive with extensive experience leading transformative change in Medicaid and healthcare services. He brings expertise in strategy, public policy, and healthcare innovation. Lynch previously served as acting deputy administrator and chief of staff at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), as well as deputy administrator and director of the Center for Medicaid & CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) Services during President Trump’s first term in office. While at CMS, Lynch led the early Medicaid COVID-19 response, rapidly deploying new policies and processes that enabled over 500 approvals of emergency actions aimed at supporting state efforts to increase telehealth access, streamline eligibility processes, and sustain community-based long-term-care providers. Prior to his federal service, Lynch held leadership roles as Medicaid director for Nebraska, as chief of staff for the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, and as senior vice president at Commonwealth Care Alliance. He currently serves as vice president and regional Medicaid president for Humana in its Texas division.

“I am pleased to join Acentra Health’s Healthcare Advisory Board and collaborate with such a distinguished group of experts,” said Lynch. “The company’s mission aligns with my own passion for using emerging advances in technology to improve quality of care and efficiency in healthcare operations, and I look forward to helping Acentra Health address its clients’ most complex challenges.”

About Jami Snyder

Jami Snyder is a seasoned healthcare leader with more than 20 years of experience in public health and the private healthcare industry. Her expertise spans regulatory oversight, policy development, and leadership advisory services to states, payers, and providers. Snyder was appointed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to serve as the state’s Medicaid director, holding that position for four years, where she led transformative initiatives to improve access and quality of care, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, Snyder served as associate commissioner for Medicaid/CHIP (Medicaid director) in Texas. She also served as president of the board for the National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD) and is a commissioner for the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC), a non-partisan committee that advises Congress and state governments on policy and access issues related to Medicaid and CHIP. Snyder is currently president and CEO of JSN Strategies, LLC, a healthcare consultancy firm.

“Acentra Health has a respected reputation as a trusted partner to state and federal clients for driving meaningful change that improves healthcare outcomes and delivers program value,” said Snyder. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery for healthcare consumers across the country.”

An additional change to the board includes the appointment of current board advisor Julie Boughn as chair. A former director of the Data and Systems Group for CMS’s Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services (CMCS), Boughn joined the board in 2022 following an esteemed 30-year career in the health and information technology sectors. She specializes in data analysis, strategy, and Medicaid enterprise system modernization.

In addition to advising Acentra Health’s executive leaders, healthcare advisory board members serve as a vital resource to the company’s portfolio of state, federal, and commercial clients. Members participate in regularly scheduled client focus group meetings, providing strategies for improving healthcare delivery and maximizing budget dollars. Advisory board members also support the company and its clients as subject matter experts, presenting at industry events and conferences. The nine-member board comprises experts across government, healthcare, and technology, including:

Dr. Raquel Bono – Retired Vice Admiral, U.S., Navy and former Director, Defense Health Agency.

– Retired Vice Admiral, U.S., Navy and former Director, Defense Health Agency. Julie Boughn – Former Director, Data and Systems Group at the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services within CMS, and healthcare technology innovator.

– Former Director, Data and Systems Group at the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services within CMS, and healthcare technology innovator. Aneesh Chopra – Chief Strategy Officer, Arcadia, and the nation’s first U.S. Chief Technology Officer under President Obama.

– Chief Strategy Officer, Arcadia, and the nation’s first U.S. Chief Technology Officer under President Obama. Bobbie Greene Kilberg – Former President and CEO, Northern Virginia Technology Council, and technology policy expert.

– Former President and CEO, Northern Virginia Technology Council, and technology policy expert. Dr. Elder Granger – Retired Major General, U.S. Army, former Deputy Director/Program Executive Officer, TRICARE Management Activity, and President and CEO, THE 5Ps LLC, focusing on healthcare leadership.

– Retired Major General, U.S. Army, former Deputy Director/Program Executive Officer, TRICARE Management Activity, and President and CEO, THE 5Ps LLC, focusing on healthcare leadership. Ryan Howells – Principal at Leavitt Partners and leading expert in healthcare data interoperability at the CARIN Alliance.

– Principal at Leavitt Partners and leading expert in healthcare data interoperability at the CARIN Alliance. Charlies Milligan – CEO at Health Management Associates and former Medicaid Director for Maryland and New Mexico, with extensive policy and programmatic expertise.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

