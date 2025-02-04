Boys & Girls Clubs of America Scores Big During Super Bowl LIX with Impactful Partnerships and Once-in-a-Lifetime Experiences for Youth

Legacy youth organization teams up with NFL, Dove, Fox Corporation, FOX Sports, Caesars and more to empower young people during Super Bowl week and beyond.

ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America is set to make Super Bowl LIX a truly unforgettable experience for youth across the country. Through partnerships with key organizations like the NFL, Dove, Caesars, FOX Sports and its parent company Fox Corporation, the national youth organization is offering incredible opportunities for Club kids and teens, from attending the big game and participating in community events to engaging in self-esteem building workshops and exploring future careers. These initiatives underscore Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s commitment to investing in young people and opening doors to resources and experiences to help them thrive.

Throughout Super Bowl week, the organization is uniting with its partners and supporters around one goal – empowering young people to be champions of their generation. To that end, exciting events in New Orleans and year-round campaigns and programs are designed to help kids and teens use their voices, believe in themselves, participate in enriching experiences, and build the skills they need to have successful futures.

Among these experiences will be the opportunity for Club youth to witness firsthand Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Boys & Girls Clubs of America supporter, Patrick Mahomes, on the field as Super Bowl LIX delivers a matchup between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes has partnered with the organization through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation since 2023.

"Boys & Girls Clubs are amazing," said Mahomes. "They give kids a real chance to learn and excel in a safe, supportive environment. I'm proud to be a part of the great work that they’re doing.”

"The Super Bowl is a powerful example of what's possible through teamwork and a shared mission," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "This year, alongside our incredible partners, that team effort is taking many forms – on the ground in New Orleans and through programs and campaigns that support young people all year long. We are deeply grateful for partners who help young people not only dream bigger but achieve their dreams."

Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Super Bowl LIX partnerships and experiences include:

NFL:

The NFL partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America through its Inspire Change initiative, funded by the NFL Foundation, which works to inspire youth to make positive change in their communities.

Through the program, three young people were awarded an all-expenses paid trip to attend Super Bowl LIX – Jivoni from Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue (Bellevue, Washington), Alexus from Boys & Girls Clubs of the Hatchie River Region (Covington, Tennessee), and Terrence from Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (Atlanta, Georgia). Each of these teens was selected for their leadership in advocacy around key issues in their communities and for completing the Inspire Change Badge Challenge.



Separately, the NFL is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana this year to host its annual "Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Community Event” on Friday, Feb. 7. The NFL Family and Man of the Year nominees will come together with youth from local Boys & Girls Clubs to participate in activities centered on mentorship, team building, learning, art and more.

FOX Sports and Fox Corporation:

As a longtime supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, FOX Sports is committed to ensuring young people have the resources they need to build skills for the jobs of tomorrow. Through a local grant and collaboration with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana, FOX Sports and Fox Corporation are ensuring even more young people are equipped with access to technology and updated equipment, including new laptops, upgraded wireless systems and new sports equipment across the organization and refurbishing its New Orleans tech center.

Additionally, the grant will provide support for teens at nine Boys & Girls Clubs state-wide and 400 military-connected youth at the Boys & Girls Club-affiliated youth center on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans. The funding will be used to expand the organization’s capacity to provide workforce readiness, financial education and career exploration programming. The charitable commitment also establishes a number of scholarships to be distributed to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana youth over multiple years and is made possible by the ongoing FOX Forward and FOX Sports Gamechanger Fund community impact initiatives.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Eric Shanks, chief executive officer and executive producer at FOX Sports and Kristina Pink, FOX NFL reporter, will present the charitable contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana during a ceremony at its New Orleans tech center. In support of the organization’s teen youth, Pink will also host a panel discussion exploring career pathways in sports media and technology.

Dove Self-Esteem Project:

Through Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s partnership with Dove, more than 20 youth from Boys & Girls Clubs will attend an engaging experience centered on self-esteem and confidence-building in sports, connected to the brand’s Body Confident Sport program. Additionally, as part of Dove’s presence at the big game, honor student and youth athlete, Ja’Nor, from Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana, will attend Radio Row for Super Bowl LIX where she will have the opportunity to connect with Dove partners to discuss the importance of building girls’ body confidence in sports.

Dove has also selected Ja’Nor, along with Liana from Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club (Bronx, New York), to be featured in the first-ever Sports reIllustrated, a special edition celebrating young female athletes who are breaking barriers and bucking trends to compete in their sports. The collection of stories, which profile 10 inspiring young athletes, will be available online Feb. 3, distributed in New Orleans ahead of the Big Game, and will run as a special promotional section in the magazine’s March issue dropping Feb. 13.

Dove is also committed to making a donation to promote youth empowerment, build body confidence, and help support girls in sports. For every Dove brand product sold at select retailers from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, Dove will donate $0.05 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, with a minimum donation of $200,000 and maximum of $250,000.

Select retailers include Amazon, Target, CVS, Kroger, HEB, Walgreens, Sam’s Club and Costco locations in the U.S. For participating BJs locations only, every individual purchase of $30 or more on Dove and Dove Men + Care products at U.S. BJs locations, $5 will be donated to BGCA, with a minimum contribution of $25,000 and a maximum of $50,000.

Caesars:

As a partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Caesars Foundation is dedicated to supporting great futures for young people throughout mutually served communities. This includes New Orleans, where Super Bowl LIX will take place at the Caesars Superdome. Thanks to the generosity of its customers, the 'Caesars Makes Change' donation campaign recently surpassed $1 million in contributions to support children and teens across the United States.

“Read with Reed,” Hosted by The Andre Reed Foundation:

On Thursday, Feb. 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET, the Westbank site of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana will host Pro Football Hall of Famer and Boys & Girls Club alumni Andre Reed, along with fellow NFL players, for a special “Read with Reed” event. With support from the Andre Reed Foundation, the celebration will be an afternoon of exciting storytelling for young Club members including a supersized reading room makeover and pep rally. The Andre Reed Foundation has completed 40 reading rooms in Boys & Girls Clubs including six in Super Bowl Markets. This event provides a safe space to inspire young readers, highlight the importance of literacy and the strong impact of mentorship.

15 and the Mahomies Foundation:

Since 2023, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation has been supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America. In addition to a $1.625 million dollar contribution benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs in communities that have personally impacted Patrick and Brittany’s lives – Greater Kansas City and Lubbock, Texas – the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation also donates $1,500 for every touchdown made by Patrick during the regular NFL season. In late 2024, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City and Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock renamed their facilities “15 and the Mahomies Unit” in recognition of the Mahomes’ support.

Boys & Girls Clubs work year-round to ensure that every young person has access to the opportunities they need to succeed. To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America and how to get involved, visit bgca.org.

