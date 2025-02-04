Global Truck-Mounted Crane Market Expanding: 5.5% CAGR, Reaching US$4.5 Billion by 2035 | Latest Insights by Transparency Market Research

The global truck-mounted crane market is experiencing evolving demand driven by the growth of construction and infrastructure development activities worldwide. This versatile equipment is extensively used across multiple industries, including construction, transportation, and logistics.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Truck Mounted Crane market was valued at approximately US$2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.5 billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2025 to 2035.

Technological advancements have played a pivotal role in transforming the design and functionality of truck-mounted cranes (سوق الرافعات المثبتة على الشاحنات). Innovations in hydraulic systems have enhanced lifting capacity and precision, enabling these cranes to manage heavier loads with improved control.

The adoption of advanced control systems, including remote and automated operations, has significantly boosted operational safety and efficiency. The development of lightweight yet high-strength materials has improved crane durability and mobility, broadening their applications across various industries.

Furthermore, advancements in engine and fuel technologies have enhanced environmental performance and fuel efficiency, addressing sustainability concerns. Collectively, these technological improvements have expanded the capabilities of truck-mounted cranes and fueled their growing adoption across multiple sectors.

Analysis of Key Players:

SANY GROUP

Terex Corporation

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Konecranes Oyj

CARGOTEC CORPORATION

Elliott Equipment Company

PALFINGER AG

Tadano Ltd.

Hyva Group

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Key Developments of Companies-

KATO WORKS CO., LTD.

Product Development: KATO WORKS has been enhancing its truck-mounted crane offerings by incorporating advanced features such as improved load capacity and enhanced stability. These developments are designed to meet the increasing demands of the construction and logistics sectors.

Sany Group

Strategic Partnerships: Sany Group has been forming strategic partnerships to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its market reach. These collaborations focus on developing advanced crane technologies and entering new markets, positioning Sany as a competitive player in the global truck-mounted crane industry.

Who Are the Primary Users and What Do They Need?

The key users of truck-mounted cranes include construction companies, logistics providers, and utility maintenance firms. Construction companies require cranes with high lifting capacity, mobility, and reliability to handle material transport and lifting tasks on job sites.

Logistics providers depend on these cranes for efficient and safe loading and unloading of goods, prioritizing material handling efficiency.

Utility maintenance firms utilize truck-mounted cranes for tasks like repairing and installing utility poles and equipment, valuing precision and ease of operation. Across all sectors, users seek cranes that deliver versatility, durability, and operational efficiency to meet their unique demands.

Key Drivers Behind the Growth of the Truck Mounted Crane Market

The truck mounted crane market is experiencing significant growth due to multiple factors. A primary driver is the expanding construction industry, fueled by urbanization and large-scale infrastructure projects, which has increased the demand for versatile, mobile lifting solutions.

Rising infrastructure development, encompassing transportation networks, utilities, and energy projects, has further contributed to the market's expansion. Technological advancements in crane design, such as improved hydraulic systems, advanced control mechanisms, and the use of lightweight materials, have enhanced the performance, efficiency, and appeal of truck mounted cranes.

Moreover, the growing emphasis on operational efficiency and safety in material handling and construction activities has accelerated the adoption of these cranes across various sectors.

Key Insights:

The truck-mounted cranes market is expected to grow from US$ 2.5 billion in 2024 to US$ 4.5 billion by 2035, driven by increasing demand for versatile and efficient lifting equipment. These cranes combine lifting and transportation functions, offering cost savings and operational flexibility. Their quick setup, easy transportation, and ability to perform in diverse environments make them essential in industries like construction, logistics, and infrastructure.

Government infrastructure initiatives, such as the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and India’s National Infrastructure Pipeline, are further boosting demand for truck-mounted cranes. The Asia-Pacific region, led by China and India, is experiencing significant growth due to ongoing infrastructure investments. Key players are innovating to enhance crane capabilities, focusing on advanced technologies for improved productivity and environmental compliance.

Key Questions Addressed:

How will the Global Truck Mounted Crane Market develop by 2035?

What are the primary factors driving and restraining market growth?

Which market segments are expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period?

How will regional and segment market shares shift by 2035?

Who are the key market players, and what are their future prospects?

Report Highlights:

Extensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market projections in US$ Million from 2025 to 2035.

: Independent analysis of annual sales and market projections in US$ Million from 2025 to 2035. Comprehensive Regional Insights : In-depth analysis of key regions, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

: In-depth analysis of key regions, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles : Detailed coverage of leading industry players such as Altec Industries, Inc., Bocker Maschinenwerke GmbH, Elliott Equipment Company, and more.

: Detailed coverage of leading industry players such as Altec Industries, Inc., Bocker Maschinenwerke GmbH, Elliott Equipment Company, and more. Free Annual Updates: Enjoy complimentary report updates for one year, ensuring you stay up-to-date with the latest market trends.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Demand for Construction and Infrastructure Projects

Innovations in Hydraulic and Control System Technologies

Growth in Logistics and Material Handling Sectors

Emergence of Lightweight, High-Strength Materials

Increased Adoption in Utility and Maintenance Services

Expansion of Renewable Energy Initiatives

Advancements in Crane Mobility and Flexibility

Growth in Rental and Leasing Markets

