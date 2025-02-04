Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Partners with Shiba Inu to Advance Digital Transformation

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has partnered with Shiba Inu in advancing next-generation, Web3 solutions in energy, infrastructure, and beyond—further solidifying its reputation as a global leader in digital transformation.





Marking a new era in Web3, this partnership leverages Shiba Inu’s broad range of Web3 technologies to support public service efficiency, green infrastructure enhancements, and citizen-focused governance models. Shiba Inu’s Operational System (ShibOS) will unify development across MoEI operations.

His Excellency Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said: “We’re delighted to deepen our commitment to cutting-edge digital services. This partnership represents a pivotal moment in our journey toward redefining government services. By embracing emerging technologies, we aim to set a global benchmark for innovation, delivering transformative solutions that benefit both our citizens and the wider community. Together, we are shaping a future built on sustainability, connectivity, and digital excellence.”

Shytoshi Kusama, Lead Visionary for the Shiba Inu team, said: “We’re thrilled the Ministry sees Shiba Inu as a cornerstone for next-generation infrastructure. This partnership showcases the power of Shiba Inu in delivering groundbreaking solutions. Together, we will redefine how businesses, and citizens collaborate in a transparent, eco-friendly digital framework.”

One of the most recognized brands in the world, Shiba Inu has ascended into a technological powerhouse that offers a wide array of blockchain and AI-driven solutions that enable any person, business, city, or country to move from Web2 to Web3. Its successes include powerful partnerships, an L2 blockchain, multiple NFT projects, Web3 Gaming, high-fidelity Metaverse and several DeFi protocols alongside groundbreaking proprietary and cutting-edge technologies.





Xenia Von Wedel xenia (at) transformgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.