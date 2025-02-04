Top Salesforce Consultancy Coastal Secures Four Prestigious Positions on Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards

Palm Coast, FL, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal , a top-ranked Salesforce consulting partner, is proud to announce that four of its leaders have been selected to join the elite Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards (PABs). With each board comprising no more than 15 members, these groups help shape the future of Salesforce products.

This recognition highlights Coastal’s deep expertise, commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes, and leadership within the Salesforce ecosystem. By participating, Coastal gains early access to product innovations, ensuring clients benefit from the latest advancements.

The following Coastal leaders have been selected to contribute their expertise across industries and products:

Mary Beth Wright: Manufacturing Partner Advisory Board

Milissa Holland: Healthcare Partner Advisory Board

Bethan Flynn: Public Sector Partner Advisory Board

Brian Gannuscio: Platform Partner Focus Group

“These appointments reflect Coastal’s leadership at the forefront of innovation and our alignment with Salesforce’s vision for impact," said Eric Berridge, Coastal CEO. "By combining strategic advisory with smart execution, we ensure our clients are well-positioned to adopt AI, solve complex data challenges, leverage Agentforce, and excel in their industries as the business landscape rapidly evolves.”

Coastal was recently chosen for the Agentforce Partner Network, recognizing its extensive certifications and successful projects. This achievement reinforces Coastal’s role as a trusted advisor, helping clients harness the full potential of AI, data, and Salesforce solutions.



About Coastal

As the first AI-native Salesforce consultancy, Coastal has delivered over 7,000 innovative multi-cloud solutions across industries for 1,500+ clients. Its culture—built on customer success and work that matters—drives its impact. By blending the expertise of a global consultancy with the agility of a nimble firm, Coastal provides a highly collaborative and impactful client experience. Coastal is the most acclaimed consultancy in the Salesforce ecosystem. It holds a 5/5 Customer Satisfaction Score on the Salesforce AppExchange, is the #1 user-rated Salesforce Consulting Firm on G2, and has been recognized as a leader by global analyst firm ISG for the past two years.

