Donations doubled on World Cancer Day to support Albertans with cancer

Matching gift up to $200,000 announced, benefitting cancer patients in need of financial assistance

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This World Cancer Day (Tuesday, February 4), the Alberta Cancer Foundation is urging Albertans to double their impact to help those living with cancer in the province. Thanks to a generous matching gift from the AGAT Foundation, all donations made to the Alberta Cancer Foundation on February 4 and throughout the remainder of the month will be matched up to $200,000. Gifts will directly support the Patient Financial Assistance Program which provides vital financial relief to Albertans facing the often-overwhelming costs associated with cancer care.

“A cancer diagnosis can be incredibly difficult, both emotionally and physically, and financial stress shouldn't add to the burden,” says Wendy Beauchesne, Chief Executive Officer of the Alberta Cancer Foundation. “The Patient Financial Assistance Program provides essential support to Albertans during their treatment journey. This World Cancer Day, the donations we receive will make a real difference in someone's life.”

A cancer diagnosis brings immense emotional and physical challenges, but it also creates significant financial strain for many individuals and families. This past year, out-of-pocket expenses for cancer care, including medications, travel, and caregiver support, are estimated to have cost cancer patients an average of $290 per month, with some patients paying up to $590 per month.

Last year, the Alberta Cancer Foundation committed $1.5 million to the Patient Financial Assistance Program, directly assisting nearly 600 Albertans from communities across the province. Notably, more than half (56%) of the program’s recipients live in rural Alberta, often facing additional expenses for travel and taking time away from work to access specialized treatment in urban centres.

The funds help cover essential costs such as:

Medications not covered by other programs.

Travel expenses to and from treatment.

Accommodation for patients and their caregivers who must travel for extended periods.

Caregiver support to allow family members to take time off work.

The Alberta Cancer Foundation is the official fundraising partner for every cancer centre in Alberta. Donations can be made online at albertacancer.ca.

