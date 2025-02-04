INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cardlytics

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Cardlytics To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cardlytics, Inc. (“Cardlytics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDLX) and reminds investors of the March 25, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) increasing consumer engagement led to an increase in consumer incentives; (2) that the Company could not increase its billings commensurate with the increased consumer engagement; (3) that, as a result, there was a significant risk that its revenue growth would slow or decline; (4) that the changes to ADE, which led to increased consumer engagement, led to the "under¬ delivery" of budgets and customers billing estimates; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 8, 2024, after the market closed, the Company revealed that its first quarter 2024 revenue only increased 8% year-over-year, despite a 12% increase in billings, due to a 20.2% increase in consumer incentives.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $5.33, or 36.5%, to close at $9.27 per share on May 9, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On August 7, 2024, after the market closed, Cardlytics released its second quarter 2024 financial results, revealing a 9% year-over-year decrease in revenue to $69.6 million, alongside a 3% decline in adjusted contribution to $36.4 million. The press release also disclosed that Karim Temsamani had stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and from the Board of Directors.

On this news, Cardlytics' stock price fell $3.94, or 57.1%, to close at $2.96 per share on August 8, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Cardlytics’ conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Cardlytics class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/CDLX or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

