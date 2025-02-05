Latino Pastor Handling 100 calls and Providing Critical Services for Undocumented Immigrants

Reverend Bolívar Flores: A Pillar of Hope and Assistance for the Undocumented Community in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since the launch of an emergency hotline dedicated to providing comprehensive support to the undocumented community, Reverend Bolívar Flores has received hundreds of calls daily from individuals in vulnerable situations, highlighting the urgent need for assistance within this population. As Vice President of the New Jersey Latino Pastors and Ministers Coalition, Reverend Flores has become a key advocate for the rights and well-being of immigrants across the state.Through the help hotline 551-255-5500, a range of essential services is available to address the critical needs of the undocumented community, including:Pastoral counseling: Spiritual support and emotional guidance for those facing crises or uncertainty.• Legal representation and advice: Assistance with immigration, labor, and other legal matters essential for the stability of immigrants.• Food assistance: Distribution of basic food supplies to ensure food security for the most vulnerable families.• Mental health support: Access to professionals providing psychological and emotional care for anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress.• General medical care: Basic healthcare services for those lacking access to proper medical facilities.“The undocumented community faces countless challenges every day, and as servants of faith and justice, it is our duty to offer them the support they need to live with dignity and hope,” stated Reverend Flores.The overwhelming response to this initiative underscores the urgency of addressing the needs of this population, which is often excluded from essential services. Each call received tells a story of struggle and resilience, but also represents an opportunity to provide real solutions and create a meaningful impact in the lives of those in need.Reverend Bolívar Flores’ leadership has been instrumental in building this support network, which not only addresses the immediate needs of the undocumented community but also works toward their long-term inclusion and stability. His pastoral and social work reaffirms his commitment to justice, solidarity, and the promotion of the well-being of the most vulnerable.To access these services, individuals can call 551-255-5500, where they will be assisted with the confidentiality and respect they deserve.

