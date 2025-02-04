Contract Logistics Market Skyrockets to $475.28 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 6.2% | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Contract Logistics Market research includes key company profiles like are DSV A/S, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, FedEx, Kuehne+Nagel, Rhenus Group, United Parcel Service of America Inc, and XPO Logistics Inc.

According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “the global Contract Logistics Market Size and Forecast 2021 - 2031, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type (Outsourcing and Insourcing); Services (Transportation, Warehousing, Packaging Processes and Solutions, Distribution, Production Logistics, and Aftermarket Logistics); and End-user (Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer, High-Tech, Industrial, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, E-Commerce, and Retail, Others), and Geography”.





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Trade shows are a robust platform that allows companies to showcase their entire business at one booth, raising company awareness among customers. This is further boosting the market growth.





Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Contract Logistics Market Growth: The Contract Logistics Market size is projected to reach US$ 475.28 billion by 2031 from US$ 294.42 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% in 2023–2031. The increasing population drives the rapid growth of South Africa's supply chain & logistics industry, which is projected to reach ~2.5 billion by 2050. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce platforms and digital technologies has increased the potential to transform the transportation of goods, making it convenient to track and deliver products over long distances. South Africa is a notable emerging economy; it is also the gateway to Sub-Saharan markets. In 2023, C&D Logistics signed the Intentional Cooperation Agreement with PG South Africa. Under the agreement, C&D Logistics is anticipated to strengthen cooperation with PG South Africa on nonferrous metal mineral products. This agreement is expanding the cooperation between the two parties and contributing to the economic and trade investment and support between South Africa and China, enabling a proper supply chain of mineral products. In 2023, HRMP Logistics planned to invest US$ 0.79 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in the Dube Tradeport Special Economic Zone situated in Durban. In 2023, A. P. Moller–Maersk, a global integrator of logistics, opened its first warehousing & distribution facility in Cape Town, South Africa. This facility is anticipated to strengthen the company's customer base in South Africa by connecting and streamlining its supply chains with comprehensive logistics solutions. Thus, the surge in activities in transportation and warehousing, as well as the growing consumer goods distribution network, is boosting the expansion of the logistics sector, which fuels the growth of the contract logistics market.

Rising E-commerce Business Activities: Contract logistics contribute to the overall growth of the e-commerce sector by facilitating proper warehousing; inventory management; and product packing, tracking, shipping, and distributing. In the e-commerce sector, contract logistics providers facilitate efficiency, flexibility & scalability. In addition, the logistic services provided by the companies to e-commerce businesses are primarily focused on warehousing and distribution management, as well as managing reverse logistics and aftermarket services. Contract logistics service providers are dedicated to supply chain management, which allows online stores to focus more on marketing and other business operations, which is also increasing the proliferation of contract logistics services. Thus, the rising e-commerce business activities drive the contract logistics market.





Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Solutions: The need for proper transport and logistics services has been rising owing to population growth worldwide. Many countries are shifting to green logistics and services to reduce the environmental impacts of conventional logistics. In 2023, the contract logistics arm of DHL Group—DHL Supply Chain's Green Transport Policy—became a part of the company's investment in decarbonized transport solutions and introduced the Green Transport Policy. Logistic providers such as Borderline help reduce carbon emissions during transportation by raising the fill rate per transport unit per tank of fuel, using higher-capacity vehicles, and performing routine maintenance of transport vehicles. Historically, the engineering of packing technologies has prioritized economic effectiveness and secure shipping over sustainability; however, many contract logistics providers are now rapidly moving to eco-friendly packaging to reduce their environmental impact. As recycled waste is utilized in the creation of eco-friendly packaging, fewer harmful resources are leveraged, which lowers overall carbon emissions. Thus, the increasing adoption of sustainable solutions that focus on reducing carbon footprints aligns with organizations' business strategy, which is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the contract logistics market during the forecast period.

Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Solutions: The logistics industry is on the verge of substantial technological evolution. The industry has experienced enormous growth in the last decade owing to globalization, rapid urbanization, and increased adoption of e-commerce. In addition, the rise of automation and cutting-edge technologies have made it mandatory for companies to adopt digitization to remain competitive in the market. Contract logistics is a complex process that allows the distribution of multiple goods and information across the network of carriers, suppliers, and warehouses. The complexity can be handled by utilizing software systems, which support the analysis of real-time data regarding the overall supply chain process. The employment of software systems primarily advances lead times, helps in resolving warehousing issues, lowers excess inventory levels, and reduces inventory expenditure. In the coming years, contract logistics companies are anticipated to shift toward automation to reduce paper records and manual intervention in the overall process. For instance, contract management software, transport management software and warehouse management software are some of the major software leveraged to simplify the overall operation of contract logistics market.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Contract Logistics Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on type, the Contract Logistics market is segmented into outsourcing and insourcing. The outsourcing segment held the largest market share in 2023.





Based on service, the Contract Logistics market is segmented into transportation, distribution, warehousing, packaging processes and solutions, production logistics, aftermarket logistics, and others. The transportation segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.





Based on end user, the Contract Logistics market is categorized into aerospace, e-commerce & retail, automotive, industrial, pharmaceutical & healthcare, and others. The e-commerce and retail segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.





Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Contract Logistics Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

DSV A/S

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

FedEx

Kuehne+Nagel

Rhenus Group

United Parcel Service of America Inc

XPO Logistics Inc.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Contract Logistics Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

" CEVA Logistics Continued Africa Expansion with Spedag Interfreight Acquisition.”





“DB Schenker completed the acquisition of USA Truck.”





“GEODIS acquired ITS - International Transport & Shipping Ltd.”





“DSV's new logistics facility in Cape Town.”









Conclusion:

The European contract logistics market size is mainly supported by the presence of large number of event logistics companies such as Kuehne+Nagel, DHL, DEKRA, GEODIS, HEED-Logistics, Hamburg Messe + Congress, Target Motivation, Sport & Events Logistics Srl, Genius Eventi Srl, WES Logistics, and Event Logistics Team srl. These vendors are constantly catering to the demand generated from corporate events/trade fairs, sport events, media & entertainment events in the region. Among the mentioned event logistics vendors, some of the companies such as DHL, GEODIS, and Kuehne+Nagel are top companies in the logistics industry worldwide which makes the European region another big region for logistics industry.

Asia Pacific region is likely to register fastest growth rate during 2023-2031. This is mainly due to the rising number of corporate and sports events across different countries in the Asia Pacific region. Some of the countries such as India, Japan, and China are among the top highly populated countries in the world which makes them idle for business investment countries. This is the main reason behind the rising number of FDI investments across such countries for the establishment of new businesses across the region. Such factors are pushing the number of companies operating in the Asia Pacific region and henceforth driving the demand for contract logistics across the Asia Pacific region. These factors are likely to drive the demand for event logistics in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years.





