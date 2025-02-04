College of Commercial Arbitrators Expands Mentorship Program to Foster Future Leaders in Commercial Arbitration

The College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA), a leading professional organization dedicated to advancing excellence in commercial arbitration, is proud to announce the launch of the fourth year of its highly regarded mentorship initiative.

AUSTIN, TX, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA), a leading professional organization dedicated to advancing excellence in commercial arbitration, is proud to announce the launch of the fourth year of its highly regarded mentorship initiative. Building on the success of previous years, the CCA is expanding its mentorship opportunities for two additional years to accommodate an increasing number of emerging arbitrators eager to refine their skills and deepen their expertise in commercial arbitration.

The CCA Associates Mentorship Program provides a unique platform for less experienced, diverse arbitrators to benefit from the knowledge, mentorship, and networking opportunities offered by CCA Fellows. This initiative is designed to support individuals who have historically been underrepresented in the field of commercial arbitration, including women, people of color, and other historically disadvantaged groups to empower them to succeed and jumpstart their careers as commercial arbitrators.

"By pairing emerging, diverse arbitrators with seasoned experts, we are nurturing the leaders who will shape the future of the profession,” said Tyrone Holt, CCA Fellow, Past President and Co-Chair of the Associates Mentorship Program. “The success of the Program over the past three years underscores the growing demand for targeted mentorship in the commercial arbitration community."

Following an increase in applicants over the program’s first three years, this year’s cohort is expected to attract even greater interest. The selected participants will embark on a two-year mentorship journey, running through 2027, which includes education, practical experience, and ongoing professional development.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Active practice in the alternative dispute resolution fields

Less than five years of experience as a commercial arbitrator

A demonstrated commitment to learning and developing high-quality commercial arbitration skills

Arbitrators interested in applying for the 2025-2027 mentorship cycle can learn more and submit their applications by visiting https://www.ccarbitrators.org/cca-associates-program/.

The application deadline is April 21, 2025, with selections announced on June 23, 2025.

About the College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA)

Founded in 2001, the CCA is an exclusive, invitation-only organization that promotes excellence in commercial arbitration, both in the U.S. and internationally. CCA Fellows possess the professional training, experience, and judgment to handle the most complex and challenging arbitration assignments. By fostering collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership, CCA makes unique and significant contributions to the field of commercial dispute resolution. For more information or to find an arbitrator, visit www.ccarbitrators.org.

