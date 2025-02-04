EdgeRunner AI and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Air-Gapped, Generative AI to the Public Sector

Powerful Domain-Specific Edge AI Solution Now Available to Government Agencies

SEATTLE and RESTON, Va., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeRunner AI , a leader in air-gapped, domain specific Generative AI for the Warfighter, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as EdgeRunner AI’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s EdgeRunner Athena platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft to bring air-gapped, domain-specific Generative AI to the Warfighter and our Public Sector partners,” said Tyler Saltsman, Founder and CEO at EdgeRunner AI. “EdgeRunner’s advanced technology, combined with Carahsoft’s reach and expertise, enables the Warfighter and Public Sector to bring the power of Generative AI to the edge, privately and securely without internet connectivity. This will be the standard for AI agents assisting our Warfighters in combat.”

EdgeRunner offers a sophisticated, air-gapped Generative AI platform that delivers personalized support on any device. Specifically engineered for Warfighters and the Public Sector, this technology enhances battlefield readiness in real time and streamlines a single common operating picture (COP) through natural language processing (NLP) akin to a human conversation. By offering a hyper-personalized assistant that functions independently of internet connectivity, EdgeRunner fundamentally transforms how the Department of Defense, Public Sector and State and Local Governments meet their operational requirements.

EdgeRunner Athena enhances productivity, decision-making and operational efficiency while maintaining stringent data privacy and security protocols. Utilizing EdgeRunner's advanced open source small language models (SLMs), Athena is highly adaptable for mission-specific applications and is compatible with diverse hardware configurations. Functioning as a dedicated personal assistant and subject matter expert (SME), Athena excels in providing mission readiness assessments, delivering real-time combat support, drafting memos, summarizing extensive documents, brainstorming solutions, addressing job-specific inquiries, transcribing meetings, translating conversations, clarifying internal policies, generating calendar invites and more. With EdgeRunner Athena, customers gain a personalized AI ally equipped to assist in critical tasks, whenever needed, that’s specific to them.

“With the addition of EdgeRunner AI to our offerings, Carahsoft and its reseller partners are now able to equip Government agencies with an innovative, air-gapped Generative AI solution that enhances mission readiness and operational effectiveness,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “EdgeRunner Athena’s ability to provide secure, personalized support for Warfighters and Public Sector agencies ensures these organizations have the AI-driven tools necessary to excel in critical situations.”

EdgeRunner AI’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or EdgeRunner@carahsoft.com .

About EdgeRunner AI

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

