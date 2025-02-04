Luxury Time NYC Adds to its Collection A New Range of Authentic Luxury Watches for Customers

Luxury Time NYC is known for offering collector watches from top brands on a single platform.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting 2025 on a strong note, Luxury Time NYC has announced that it is adding a whole new collection of authentic luxury watches in NYC . Now, along with luxury timepieces from top brands like Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Patek Philippe, the company also offers watch brands like Richard Mille, Hublot, Cartier, Omega, and more. Luxury Time NYC has also expanded its collection with products in additional categories, such as Natural Diamond Jewelry and Lab-grown diamond Jewelry."Our mission at Luxury Time NYC is to make luxury timepieces accessible while ensuring every customer feels valued and confident in their purchase," says Elan Normatov, founder of Luxury Time NYC. “We are available to offer advice and assistance whether you are buying your first watch or are a collector.”Initially focusing on pre-owned and unworn watches, Luxury Time NYC has expanded its offerings to include pre-owned timepieces and trade-in options, catering to a diverse clientele. The company’s ever-changing inventory features thousands of watches, providing customers with a wide range of choices to suit their preferences. Understanding the significance of owning a luxury timepiece, Luxury Time NYC provides easy financing and EMI options, making high-end watches more accessible to a broader audience.Luxury Time NYC ensures that every watch is 100% authentic, providing customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase. The company offers a 2-year warranty on all timepieces, ensuring long-term satisfaction and reliability. Additionally, customers can enjoy free shipping and a money-back guarantee, reflecting the company’s dedication to exceptional service.Luxury Time NYC provides a user-friendly online experience for customers who prefer to shop from home. With an extensive catalog, secure transactions, and financing options like EMI plans, customers can enjoy the convenience of purchasing luxury watches online with confidence.To explore the collection of luxury watches at Luxury Time NYC, visit https://luxurytimenyc.com/ To book an appointment, call +1 (917)-409-5797 or email luxurytimenyc@gmail.com.Address: 15w 47th Street Suite 302, New York, NY 10036 (By Appointment Only).About Luxury Time NYCLuxury Time NYC was founded with a mission to provide exceptional luxury timepieces at competitive prices while prioritizing customer trust and satisfaction. Since its inception in 2017, the company has garnered popularity in and around New York for its unparalleled commitment to authenticity, extensive inventory, and superior customer service. With an expert team recognized nationally and internationally, Luxury Time NYC ensures a seamless shopping experience for every customer, whether seasoned collectors or first-time buyers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.